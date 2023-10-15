2023! Best Navratri Wishes Sms Messages Quotes Whatsapp Status Dp Images Shayari

Navratri is one of the important festivals of Indian people and they celebrate this festival with great joy and zeal. Navratri festival is celebrated for 9 days and these nine days have their own importance.

Only one day left for India’s biggest and important festival named Navratri, which will start from 17th October 2020 and end on 25th October 2020 after Ravan Dehan. Navratri is a major Hindu Festival and peoples commemorate this occasion with great enthusiasm and great attention. Navratri combined with two words Nav and Ratri which meaning is nine Nights and peoples keep fast for nine days by just eating the Vrat foods such as fruits, Saabudana, Makhaane, etc. Navratri celebrates the victory of virtue over darkness to commemorate the killing of devil Mahishasura by Goddess Durga. In this article, we will provide you the freshest wallpapers and pictures which you can distribute with your colleagues and relatives through your social media handles including Facebook, Whatsapp, Instagram, Twitter, Snapchat, etc.

Happy Shubh Navratri 2023

Maa Durga Images Navrati is observed two times in a year, which is Chaitra Navratri it is celebrated in the month of March-April. Sharad Navratri is celebrated in the month of September. On this festival Goddess, Durga is worshipped in different roles on nine days. Goddess Durga bestows her blessings upon the earth in nine different forms, during Navratri.

Navratri literally means the celebration or festival of nine religious nights. Goddess Durga is venerated during these nine days in her three supreme forms. Goddess blessings are bestowed on us in the form of Durga, Lakshmi, and Saraswati on Navratri. Chaitra Navratri marks the beginning of spring.

Woman follow tradition to wear nine colours of dress on Navaratri. There are different colours of dresses(saree) to wear on each day for this festival. If you are looking for wishes and quotes then here in this article we have collected some latest messages just for you. So just scroll this page and get wishes for sharing to your near and dear once through so many social media like facebook, whatsapp, hike, bbm, wechat, insatagram, line, viber, pinterest, stumble upon, twitter etc.

Happy Navratri Quotes Wishes

Lakshmi ka Hath ho,Saraswati ka Sath ho,Ganesh ka niwas ho,

aur maa durga ke

ashirwad se Aapke jeevan mai prakash hi prakash ho….

‘HAPPY NAVRATRI’

PYAR KA TARANA UPHAR HO, KHUSHIYO KA NAZRANA BESHUMAR HO,

NA RAHE KOI GAM KA

EHSAS; AISA Navratra UTSAV IS saal ho…

HAPPY NAVRATRI!

Maa Durge,

Maa Ambe,

Maa Jagdambe,

Maa Bhawani,

Maa Sheetla,

Maa Vaishnao,

Maa Chandi,

Mata Rani meri aur apki manokamna puri karey..

JAI MATA DI.

May the nine nights of Navratri bring grace, joy and fun,

Let’s worship Goddess Durga and the prayers be done.

Time to perform Dandiya and play around in circles,

And stage a mock-fight with Mahishasura which Durga won.

Wish you a very Happy and Blessed Navratri!

N = Nav Chetna

A = Akhand Jyoti

V = Vighna Nashak

R = Ratjageshwari

A = Anand Dayi

T = Trikal Darshi

R = Rakhan Karti

A = Anand Mayi Maa

May Nav Durga bless you always.

Wish you and your family a very Happy Navratri!

Navratri Facebook Status Sms

This Navratri, may you be blessed with good fortune as long as Ganeshji’s trunk, wealth and prosperity as big as his stomach, happiness as sweet as his laddoos, and may your trouble be as small as his mouse. Happy Navratri!

Long live the tradition of Hindu culture and as the generations have passed by Hindu culture is getting stronger and stronger let’s to keep it up. Best Wishes for Navratri.

“Maa ki jyoti se prem milta hai, sabke dilo ko marm milta hai, jo bhi jata hai MAA ke dwar , kuch na kuch jarur milta hai. ” SHUBH NAVRATRI.

Long live the tradition of hindu culture and as the generations have passed by hindu culture is getting stronger and stronger lets keep it up.

Best Wishes for Navratri!

Fortunate is the one who has learned to Admire, but not to envy. Good Wishes for a joyous Navratri and a Happy New Year with a plenty of Peace and Prosperity.

Happy Navratri Whatsapp Messages

May this festival be the harbinger of joy and prosperity. As the holy occasion of Navratri is here and the atmosphere is filled with the spirit of mirth and love, here’s hoping this festival will be great for you!

May your life be filled with happiness on this pious festival of Navratri,

Happy Navratri!

This Navratri light the lamp of happiness, prosperity, and knowledge, Happy

Navratri!

May Maa Durga bless you and your family with Her nine swoops of Name, Fame, Health, Wealth, Happiness, Humanity, Education, Devotion, and Empowerment!

Happy Navratri!

Pyaar Ka Taraana Uphar Ho;

Khushiyo Ka Nazrana Beshumar Ho;

Na Rahe Koi Gam Ka Ehsaas;

Aisa Navratra Utsav Is Saal Ho.

Happy Navratri!

Also, even on the final day, called the Vijayadashami or Dussehra, the statues are either immersed in a water body such as a river and ocean or alternatively the statue symbolizing the evil is burnt with fireworks marking evil’s destruction. The festival also starts the preparation for one of the most important and widely celebrated holidays, Diwali, the festival of lights, which is celebrated twenty days after the Vijayadashami or Dussehra. So, this festival will start on Thursday, 22nd March and it will end on Friday, 30th march 2023.

