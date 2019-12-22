Best Reasonable Smartphones Launched in 2019 :- This year, some amazing smartphones was launched in the year 2019 and was quite reasonable in terms of price. If you are one of those who are searching for best value for money smartphones launched in the year 2019, you can check the list given below:

Realme X2

Realme X2 Pro is the first flagship smartphone of the company which has a powerful Snapdragon 855+ processor under the hood. The phone is going to take on the likes of the Redmi K20 Pro as well as OnePlus 7T if and when it comes to India. The Realme X2 Pro is also rumoured to feature a 4,000mAh battery.

Like the Realme XT, the Realme X2 Pro is also going to feature a 64MP quad camera setup where it is going to use Samsung’s GW1 sensor for high-resolution photos. Realme X2 Pro comes with TUV Rheinland eye protection certification and all those harmful blue filter rays have been reduced by 37.5 per cent. It is going to bring a Snapdragon 855+ SoC, 90Hz display, 50W fast charging as well as a 64MP quad camera setup, among several other things.

Realme X2 Pro is a feature-packed smartphone as it not only runs on a flagship processor, but also it is going to bring a 90Hz display, which is quite similar to the OnePlus 7T.

Realme XT

The highly anticipated Realme XT was launched in India on September 13, 2019. The Realme X is powered by a 2.3GHz octa-core Snapdragon 712 SoC, the same processor which is powering the lately launched Realme 5 Pro. The smartphone also support storage expandability up to 256GB via microSD card, a feature that was not present on the Realme X.

The Realme XT is also going to be the first 64MP quad camera phone to launch in India. The launch of the phone comes soon after the Realme 5 as well as Reame 5 Pro, which also highlighted the quad cameras.

Furthermore to a 64MP quad camera system, the Realme XT also comprised of a Snapdragon 712 SoC, Dewdrop AMOLED display, premium glass design as well as up to 8GB of RAM, among other features.

Samsung Galaxy A50

This year, Samsung really stepped up its game with its new Galaxy ‘A’ and Galaxy ‘M’ series offerings and among that, the Galaxy A50 was considered to be one of the better ones. Assessed on the border of Rs. 20,000, it packed in all the present-day features one would expect from a budget phone, comprising good looks, a vivid display, a useful set of cameras, remarkable battery life as well as an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Samsung Galaxy M40

The Samsung Galaxy M40 mobile will features a 6.4″ (16.26 cm) display along with a screen resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels. This upcoming smartphone is going to run on Android v9.0 (Pie) operating system. The device is powered by Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 460 + 1.7 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 460) processor that is paired with 6 GB of RAM. As far as the battery is concerned it has 5000 mAh battery.

Realme 5s

The newly launched Realme 5s comprises of a 48-megapixel primary camera, a 5,000mAh battery, the Snapdragon 665 processor, along with a 6.51-inch HD+ display with a waterdrop notch. It is also going to feature a fingerprint sensor at the back of the device, along with a diamond-cut pattern. The Realme 5s is accessible in Crystal Red, Crystal Blue, as well as Crystal Purple colour options.

Coming to its camera, the Realme 5s features a quad camera setup. It has a primary camera of 48-megapixel with the Samsung GM1 sensor. On the other hand, Realme 5s has an ultra-wide angle camera, a macro camera, along with a depth sensor.