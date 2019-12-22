Best Slim Laptop and Ultrabooks under Rs 60,000 in India 2019 :- Majority of the people uses their laptop for work instead of gaming purpose and hence they require their laptop to be easy to carry and powerful enough to get the work done type.

The ultrabook category offers sleek, stylish and powerful laptops and recently we have seen laptop makers really pushing the boundaries. In the past years, we finally saw ultrabooks going below 1 centimeter of the thickness or weight less than a kilogram. However, not every ultrabook can justify its cost.

Rs. 60000 is a huge money and you want to spend this money on a premium Ultrabook or laptop which offers great value for money and on which you can do your daily work easily plus some really high-end work with ease like Photo Editing, Illustrations and Video Editing plus a great battery life and lightweight and portable as well.

So we have put up a list of slim and lightweight laptops under Rs 60,000 which will offer you at least 3-4 hours of battery backup, don’t take up a lot of space in your backpack and don’t weigh you down.

Below are the top ten best ultra-slim laptops and Ultrabooks under Rs 60,000 in India (2019):

MSI A10M-652IN: This is a 2kg machine that comes with a tenth generation processor, 512GB SSD storage, and an IPS display. All of this in a gorgeous looking shell.

CPU Intel Core i5-10510U (10th gen)

GPU UHD

Display 14 inches, 1920 x 1080 pixels IPS

RAM 8GB DDR4 RAM

Storage space 512GB SSD

OS Windows 10

MS Office No

Weight 1.19kg

Asus UX331FAL-EG075T: Everybody appreciates a light-weight and slim body laptop just like this Asus machine that weighs under a kg. All the other specs are very reasonable too.

CPU Intel Core i5-8265U (8th gen)

GPU UHD 620

Display 13.3 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixels

RAM 8GB DDR4 RAM

Storage space 256GB SSD

OS Windows 10

MS Office No

Weight 0.98kg

Acer Swift 3 SF314-55G: One of the best lightweight laptops around as Asus comes equipped with a graphics card and a 512GB SSD storage. All of this weighs just 1.35kg and comes packed in a 14-inch size.

CPU Core i5 8250U (8th gen)

GPU MX150 2GB

Display 14 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixels

RAM 8GB DDR4

Storage space 512GB SSD

OS Windows 10

MS Office No

Weight 1.35kg

Lenovo IdeaPad S340: It offers MS Office, 512GB of SSD storage, and a compact size and relatively lower weight.

CPU Core i5 8265U (8th gen)

GPU UHD 620

Display 14 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixels

RAM 8GB DDR4

Storage space 512GB SSD

OS Windows 10

MS Office Yes

Weight 1.55kg

Asus Vivobook S430UA-EB155T: Along with great storage space, this laptop is a pretty decent laptop even if a little overpriced.

CPU Core i5 8250U (8th gen)

GPU UHD 620

Display 14 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixels

RAM 8GB DDR4

Storage space 1TB HDD + 256GB SSD

OS Windows 10

MS Office No

Weight 1.4kg

Asus X412FJ-EK178T: This Asus offers 512GB SSD, an eighth-gen processor, a 14-inch display, and Windows 10. There’s a graphics card onboard too.

CPU Core i5 8250U (8th gen)

GPU MX 230 2GB

Display 14 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixels

RAM 8GB DDR4

Storage space 512GB SSD

OS Windows 10

MS Office No

Weight 1.5kg

Acer Swift 3 SF313-51: It comes with a 13-inch display along with 512GB SSD storage and Core i5.

CPU Core i5 8250U (8th gen)

GPU UHD 620

Display 13.3 inches, 1920 x 1080 pixels IPS

RAM 8GB DDR4

Storage space 512GB SSD

OS Windows 10

MS Office No

Weight 1.3kg

Asus F560UD-BQ237T: It doesn’t fit the bill if you look at the weight, but then, just 100g over the mark and you get a GPU that is something out of the league here. Other specs being decent.

CPU Intel Core i5-8250U (8th gen)

GPU Nvidia GeForce 1050, 4GB GDDR5

Display 15.6 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixels

RAM 8GB DDR4 RAM 2400MHz

Storage space 1TB 5400RPM

OS Windows 10

MS Office No

Weight 1.8kg

Asus X512FL-EJ501T: Not the lightest really, but offers a great graphics card and 512 gigs of fast storage. Then, you have an above-average processor too.

CPU Intel Core i5-8265U (8th gen)

GPU Nvidia GeForce MX250, 2GB GDDR5

Display 15.6 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixels

RAM 8GB DDR4 RAM 2400MHz

Storage space 512GB SSD

OS Windows 10

MS Office No

Weight 1.75kg

Asus X510UN-EJ330T: Not the lightest really, but offers a graphics card and a pretty good one. The asking price is also attractive. Then you have a decent processor, RAM, and storage combo as part of the package too. Do remember the 150MX in ultrabooks is usually the lower clocked one that offers 70% performance of the normal 150MX.

CPU Intel Core i7-8550U (8th gen)

GPU Nvidia GeForce MX150, 2GB GDDR5

Display 15.6 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixels

RAM 8GB DDR4 RAM 2400MHz

Storage space 1TB HDD 5400 RPM

OS Windows 10

MS Office No

Weight 1.7kg