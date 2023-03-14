Beverly Cottman Cause of Death? Kansas City-based Retired Educator and Storyteller Dies

Here we are sharing a piece of sad and shocking news with you that Beverly Cottman has passed away. She was a Kansas City-based retired teacher and storyteller who is no more among his close ones and she took her last breath on Saturday. Since her passing news has come on the internet many people are very saddened and shocked by her sudden death. Now many people are searching for his name on the internet as they are very curious to know about Beverly Cottman and her cause of death. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Beverly Cottman was a well-known black storyteller, literary, visual and performance artist and retired teacher. She was born and raised in Kansas City, Missouri in the United States. She attended Howard University where she met her husband Bill and they relocated to Minneapolis in the late 1960s. The couple was blessed with a child, Kenna. She used to tell her students stories to share African and African American culture and history. She was a very amazing lady who earned huge respect in her career and she will be always missed by her family, friends and well-wishers. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Beverly Cottman Cause of Death?

Beverly Cottman is no more among her close ones and she took her last breath on Saturday, 11 March 2023. Her demise news has been confirmed by her son Kenna on his Twitter. Since the news has come on the internet many people are very saddened and shocked by her death and now they are very curious to know about her cause of death. On the basis of the report, Beverly was on a trip to Cairo, Egypt, with her oldest friends at the time of her death. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

But there is no information about Beverly Cottman's cause of death as it has been not disclosed yet by her family and friends. She was a very pure-hearted lady who earned huge respect due to her best work. Her sudden death left her close ones in shock and pain as no one thought that she will leave the world like this. Many people expressed their deep condolences to her family and paid a tribute to her on social media platforms.