BGMI Unbanned: BGMI Reportedly Available to Download on Google Play Store

Today we have a piece of great news for Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) lovers and gamers. It is reported that BGMI is now available to download on Google Play Store with the help of a URL. This is a battle royale game and is played online in multiplayer modes. It was previously known as PUBG Moblie India and it is the Indian version of PUBG Moblie. This Indian version was exclusively preferred by the Indian players. Now lots of rumors and news coming out related to the launch of this game. Let us know the entire facts relating to this game and also share some more information about this game.

Let us clear first that this game is not natively listed on the Google Play Store and this game will show directly if someone tries to download this game. As per the exclusive news and information, it is available to download only on some specific Android devices. Multiple users claim that they online spotted this game on the Google Play Store and said this game is ready to download without any prior date confirmation from publisher Krafton. Scroll down and continue reading to know more about the launch of this game.

BGMI Reportedly Available to Download

Recently, Krofton confirmed and shared that the government of India allowed them to launch BGMI in India. This game was banned for around 10 months over security concerns and now going to release again in India. It is said that some users have been able to download and play BGMI on their devices as they can use the Play Store URL to access this online multiplayer battle game. Currently, it is said that this game is not natively listed on either Google or Apple’s app storefronts and therefore this game won’t surface on the Google Play Store if the user searches for it directly.

Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Union Minister of State for Electronics & Technology shared that BGMI had been approved for a trial period of three-month. It is shared in a report that this game will launch in June 2023. Lots of social media users and gamers are expressing their reactions on social media platforms by commenting and posting.

This game is developed and published by Krafton and the Indian director of this game is Sean Hyunil Sohn. Krafton is also the designer and producer of this online battleground game. Stay tuned to dekhnews.com to read more articles on the latest news topics.