BHA vs MAR Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Brighton vs Marseille UEFA Europa League

13 hours ago
by Shivam Kumar

It is coming forward that the UEFA Tournament’s next football match is set to be played on Friday. If you are a football lover and curious to know more about this upcoming football match then you reached the right site. It will take place between Brighton (BHA) and another team Marseille (MAR). It will begin at 01:30 am on Friday 15 December 2023 at Falmer Stadium. Lots of questions are surfacing over the internet sites. In this article, we have mentioned all the details of this match and also talked about the other topics about it.

BHA vs MAR Live Score

The previous matches of both teams won the hearts of many and now they are waiting for this match. This tournament began recently and both team’s game performances received a good response. Brighton has faced three wins, one draw, or one loss and the team is ranked in the 2nd position on the points table. On the other hand, Brighton has faced three wins or two draws in the last matches. Both teams are going to play their second head-to-head match and it will be a banging match of this league.

BHA vs MAR (Brighton vs Marseille) Match Details

Match: Brighton vs Marseille (BHA vs MAR)
Tournament: UEFA Europa League
Date: Friday, 15th December 2023
Time: 01:30 AM (IST) – 08:00 PM (GMT)
BHA vs MAR Venue: Falmer Stadium

BHA vs MAR (Brighton vs Marseille) Starting 11

Brighton (BHA) Possible Starting 11 1.Bart Verbruggen, 2. Lewis Dunk, 3. Jan Paul van Hecke, 4. James Milner, 5. Pascal Gross, 6. Adam Lallana, 7. Mahmoud Dahoud, 8. Simon Adingra, 9. Carlos Baleba, 10. Evan Ferguson, 11. Joao Pedro Junqueira

Marseille (MAR) Possible Starting 11 1.Pau Lopez, 2. Leonardo Balerdi, 3. Chancel Mbemba, 4. Jonathan Clauss, 5. Michael Murillo, 6. Valentin Rongier, 7. Amine Harit, 8. Jordan Veretout, 9. Joaquin Correa, 10. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, 11. Iliman Ndiaye

This upcoming football match is set to live broadcast on TNT Sports where the fans can easily enjoy it. If we talk bout the points table then it is presently hard to confirm because the previous games of both teams were most of the same. So, nothing can be said before the end of this match. Both teams have strong and active players and no one is injured. The weather will be clear on the match day and there is no possibility of rain. This match will certainly be one of the best matches which the fans and spectators will like the most. Fans are supporting their favorite teams and expressing their love. Stay linked with dekhnews.com to read more articles.

