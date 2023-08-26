BHA vs WHU Live Score Dream11 Prediction, Lineup, Brighton vs West Ham United

Hello all the football lovers, here we are sharing a piece of big news with you that the Premier League is the best and very popular. This league is all set to entertain its fans with two powerful teams. It is an upcoming football match and this match is going to be played between Brighton vs West Ham United. Now fans all the fans are super excited about the match as they know that it will be more interesting and amazing. Fans have been searching for the match as they are very curious to know about the match details. Here we have more information about the BHA vs WHU match and we will share it with you in this article.

Premier League is all set to entertain its fans one more time. Now fans’ wait is going to be over super soon as only a few hours left for the match. Both team’s players are ready to defeat each other in the match. The Premier League match between Brighton and West Ham United will be played at Falmer Stadium. If we talk about the weather then the weather will be clean and there are no chances of rain. Now all the fans are very curious to know about the match details like team, date, day, time, venue, lineup and other details of the match. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the match.

Match Details

Team: Brighton (BHA) vs West Ham United (WHU)

Date:26th August 2023

Day: Saturday

Time:10:00 PM (IST) – 04:30 PM (GMT)

Venue: Falmer Stadium

League: Premier League

Brighton (BHA) Possible Playing 11: 1. Jason Steele, 2. Lewis Dunk, 3. Jan Paul van Hecke, 4. Pervis Estupinan, 5. Pascal Gross, 6. Solly March, 7. Kaoru Mitoma, 8. Mahmoud Dahoud, 9. James Milner, 10. Danny Welbeck, 11. Joao Pedro Junqueira

West Ham United (WHU) Possible Playing 11:1.Alphonse Areola, 2. Vladimir Coufal, 3. Kurt Zouma, 4. Nayef Aguerd, 5. Emerson Palmieri, 6. Tomas Soucek, 7. Said Benrahma, 8. Lucas Paqueta, 9. James Ward-Prowse, 10. Michail Antonio, 11. Jarrod Bowen

Match Prediction

As per the lineup of the match, both teams are very famous and powerful. They are ready to defeat each other in the match. This match will be played between Brighton vs West Ham United on 26th August 2023 from 10:00 PM (IST) – to 04:30 PM (GMT) at Falmer Stadium. If we talk about the recent match result then the BHA team won 2 matches and the WHU team won 1 match and lost 1 match. The BHA team has more chances to win the match. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.