Bhanu Rekha Death Reason? Bengaluru: Infosys Employee Dies After Car Gets Stuck In Flooded

Recently, the outbreak of rain in Bangalore caused various incidents and problems. Bengaluru suffers heavy rain for just an hour on late Sunday afternoon and that created havoc in multiple areas of the city. News is coming forward in which 23 years passed away.

The dead individual is identified as Bhanu Rekha and she was an Infosys employee. She passed away in the rain fury of Bengaluru that occurred on Sunday and had her family arriving at her in the city to meet her. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah shared in a statement that she, her mother, and her other family members had hired a MUV in which they all got stuck in a flooded underpass. Her family arrived in the city from Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh, India. The family was stuck and trapped in neck-deep water in the hired white vehicle. It is shared that there were a total of six passengers and a driver inside the vehicle.

Bhanu Rekha Death Reason?

The family was traveling through the submerged KR Circle underpass which was fully flooded. It is said that the area received 35-40 mm of rainfall during the rainy hour. The dead individual is identified as Bhanu Rekha who was a resident of Pragathinagar near Electronic City. She was an employee of Infosys and her native is Vijayawada, Andra Pradesh. The driver of the vehicle named Harish shared that he was going to the city and he saws two autorickshaws moving ahead of him through the underpass way. Then, he thought that his vehicle also could easily go through the underpass.

There are also some pictures of this incident shared and these pictures are now circulating on various social media pages. The other family member was identified as her mother Swaroopa, 46, and other relatives Samrajyam, 65, Shamita, 13, Shovita, 15, and Sandeep, 25. The family members were rescued and immediately admitted to the St Martha's Hospital on Nrupatunga Road. After this incident, the Chief Minister also gave a fund of Rs. 5 lahks to the victim's family.