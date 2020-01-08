Bharat Bandh 2020 Live Updates: TMC, SFI Members Clash in Burdwan; Protest Rallies in Delhi :- Today on 8th January 2020, Central traders unions along with bank unions have declared a national strike in order to protest against the ‘anti-national’ and ‘anti-people’ policies of the government.

Bharat Bandh 2020 Live Updates

Central trade unions, apart from the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)-affiliated Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS), have called for a countrywide strike today, citing dissatisfaction with the government’s “policy and action” to the workers.

On the other hand, Trade unions claim that they have decided to go on a strike after a pointless meeting with the Central Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar.

Trade unions states none of their concerns were addressed in the meeting previous week. Trade unions have raised numerous matters related to PSU mergers, disinvestment, which they claim is affect their livelihood.

Bharat Bandh Latest News SFI Members Clash in Burdwan

As per to a statement by the Indian Banks’ Association (IBA), six bank unions have decided to take part in the January 8, 2020 Bharat Bandh. Banking services like ATMs and branch services are estimated to be affected by this strike.

In addition to that online transactions such as NEFT, IIMPS won’t be affected. The bank workers on the other are protesting against the merger of public sector banks.

The strike is going to be carried out by several industrial trade unions, women’s and farmers’ collectives. This is also going to be supported by Left parties as well as central trade unions. Those partaking in the strike comprise of All India United Trade Union Centre (AIUTUC), Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC), Hind Mazdoor Sabha (HMS) and Self-Employed Women’s Association (SEWA).

Bharat Bandh Videos & Photos

The All India Central Council of Trade Unions (AICCTU), Labour Progressive Federation (LPF), United Trade Union Congress (UTUC), Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC) as well as Trade Union Coordination Centre (TUCC) are also going to take part.

“The All India Reserve Bank Employees Association (AIRBEA) and All India Reserve Bank Workers Federation (AIRBWF) will join the strike in solidarity with the central trade unions,” AIRBEA general secretary Samir Ghosh said on Tuesday.

Banking services such as deposit and withdrawal, cheque clearing as well as instrument issuance are expected to be impacted. On the other hand, services at private sector banks are improbable to be affected.

Other than banking, transport and other key services are also expected to be disordered in many states.