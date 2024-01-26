Bhavatharini Death Reason? Ilaiyaraaja’s daughter Bhavatharini dies of cancer at 47

In this article, we are going to share the heartbreaking news related to the death of Playback singer Ilaiyaraaja’s daughter Bhavatharini. Yes, you heard right she is no more and her passing news is making headlines over the news channels. She was an Indian actress and singer who had so many fans. It is running in the internet trends and attracting the attention of many social media users who are hitting online sites to get further details related to the topic of her demise. Her death has raised many questions in people’s minds, so we made an article and discussed every single piece of information.

According to the news, Bhavatharini’s death news was officially announced by her family and it is presently making headlines on the news channels. She took her last breath on Thursday 25 January 2024 at a hospital in Sri Lanka where she was getting the ayurveda treatment but unfortunately, she passed away. She was 47 years old at the time of her demise and she died of stomach cancer. She dies while getting treatment for the disease in Colombo. Further, she didn’t know that she had stage 4 stomach cancer. At present, the excat details related to her illness are not disclosed. Read on…

Her complete name was Bhavatharini Raja and she was born on 23 July 1976 in Madras, Tamil Nadu, India. She attended the Rosary Matric School located in Chennai and then studied at the higher secondary school in Adarsh Vidyalaya, Peters Road, Chennai. She became an Indian actress and singer. She was also noticed as the daughter of film composer Ilaiyaraaja and sister of Yuvan Shankar Raja and Karthik Raja. She received multiple awards for her talented work and was also known as the musical director. Swipe up this page and continue your reading…

She made her debut as a singer for Raasaiya and her song gained huge popularity. Now, her passing news shocked the music industry and many popular personalities including Chief Minister M K Stalin, Kamal Hassan and many more expressed their sadness for her loss. She was a playback singer and released many songs. She died on 25 January 2024 at the age of 47 years at a hospital in Sri Lanka due to her stomach cancer. She died while getting the ayurveda treatment for her disease. Presently, no details have been shared related to her funeral and obituary arrangements.