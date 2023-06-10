Sports

BHI vs CRU Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup FC Bahia vs Cruzeiro Brazillian Serie A

17 mins ago

by Shivam Kumar

In this article, we are going to talk about the next football match in the Brazillian Serie A League. This match is fixed to be played between FC Bahia (BHI) and Cruzeiro(CRU). This upcoming football match is fully set to begin at 3:00 am on Sunday 11 June 2023 and this match is going to take place at Fonte Nova Arena. Both teams contain a massive amount of fans from around the world and the fans are so much excited to watch this match and curious to know about this football match, so here we shared the complete information about this football match such as reports, previous gameplays, teams, team players, and more in this article.

BHI vs CRU Live Score

Both teams played well in thier last matches of this tournament and it is said that this match will be also liked by the fans and viewers. FC Bahia had played a total of 9 matches in which they faced two wins, five losses, or two draws, and the team is currently ranked in the 12th place of the points table of the tournament. On the other side, Cruzeiro had played 9 matches in which they faced four wins, four losses, or one draw and is currently ranked in the 7th place on the points table of this tournament. This upcoming match is the 2nd head-to-head match of both teams, so watch and enjoy this match.

BHI vs CRU (FC Bahia vs Cruzeiro) Match Details

Match: FC Bahia and Cruzeiro
Tournament: Brazillian Serie A
Date: Sunday, 11th June 2023
Time: 03:00 am
Venue: Fonte Nova Arena

BHI vs CRU (FC Bahia vs Cruzeiro) Starting 11

FC Bahia (BHI) Possible Starting 11

1.Marcos Felipe, 2. Matheus Bahia, 3. Cicinho, 4. Victor Soares, 5. Vitor Hugo, 6. Lucas Mugni, 7. Nicolas Acevedo, 8. Cauly, 9. Thaciano da Silva, 10. Everaldo Stum, 11. Ademir Junior

Cruzeiro (CRU) Possible Starting 11

1.Rafael Cabral, 2. Kaiki, 3. Luciano Castan, 4. Igor Formiga, 5. Reynaldo, 6. Maycon Vinicius Ferreira, 7. Richard Candido, 8. Fernando Henrique Pereira, 9. Ian Boetto, 10. Stenio Toledo, 11. Matheus Davo-Oliviera

According to the reports, There is no chance of rain on the match day weather is candid and beautiful on the match day which makes the match more interesting. There is no player who is suffering from any major or minor injury and everyone will give their best in this upcoming match. This amazing football match will be broadcast live on Fancode. Lots of fans are excited to watch or enjoy this football match and it is determined that this match will be most liked and fully enjoyed by the fans or viewers. Stay tuned to dekhnews.com to get more articles.

