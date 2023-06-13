Bhopal: Massive Fire Breaks Out in 6-storey Building Housing MP Govt Offices in Mp

In today’s article, we are going to investigate viral news. The cause behind the fire is still not known and a dousing operation is underway. However, preliminary information indicates that a blast in the Air Conditioner (AC) may have resulted in the fire. Efforts are still underway to douse the fire that broke out at the Satpura Bhawan, which houses several government offices, in Bhopal on Monday evening, June 12. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan spoke to Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, seeking intervention from the Air Force in attempts to put off the blaze. There is much more to tell you about the news, which you will find in the next part of the article.

On directions from Rajnath Singh, IAF helicopters will reach Bhopal on Monday night. The choppers will help pour water from above the Satpura Bhawan. Besides, the Bhopal airport will remain open all night in view of dousing operations.CM Chouhan also spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the phone and informed him about the incident. The prime minister has assured all possible help from the Centre. As per initial information, the fire started at the regional office of the Tribal Welfare Department located on the third floor of the building. Several fire tenders and experts from the Army rushed to the spot and are trying to control the flames.

Massive Fire Breaks Out in 6-storey Building Housing

The blaze erupted at around 4 pm, following which tenders were rushed to the spot. Over 4 hours on, efforts are still underway to douse the fire, and fire brigades from Mandideep and Raisen have reached the spot. BHEL and fire services teams from the Airport Authority have also arrived. The cause behind the fire is still not known and a dousing operation is underway. However, preliminary information indicates that a blast in the Air Conditioner (AC) may have resulted in the fire. The administration has not yet confirmed any cause.

Vallabh Bhawan, the state government secretariat, is in front of the affected building. People were evacuated from the building, and no casualties have been reported so far. According to Bhopal Municipal Corporation’s Fire Officer Ramesh Neel, furniture and documents were prima facie destroyed in the fire. If you have any specific questions or information you would like to know, please let us know and we will do our best to assist you. We have shared every single piece of news about this case with you. So, Stay tuned to Dekh news for more updates about this case.