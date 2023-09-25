Bhubaneswar: Doctor Dies in Odisha Road Accident CCTV Video Footage

A young medical student from a private medical facility in the Odisha state of India tragically lost his life in a car crash that took place in the early hours of Sunday morning. The incident, which occurred while the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed, was the result of a collision between the car and an electrical pole in Bomikhal flyover, near the Santoshi Maa Temple. Let’s continue with the reading of the article to more details related to his incident. What caused this tragic incident?

Dr. Amit Bisoyi, a medical practitioner from the District Of Ganjam, was tragically killed in a car crash on Sunday shortly before midnight. The accident, which was reportedly caused by poor road conditions, saw the driver of the vehicle lose control and collide with a tree, located in a village near the District of Rasulgarh, a few kilometers away from Laxmisagar. Despite the medical assistance provided by the locals, the incident resulted in Bisoyi’s medical care being rushed to the District Hospital in the National Capital Territory, where he passed away shortly afterward. Swipe to learn more details to more about this incident and how the whole incident took place.

Doctor Dies in Odisha Road Accident

The accident report indicates that the driver of the vehicle was informed of the incident within 10 minutes of speaking to his brother on the phone. The cause of the accident was determined to have been a punctured tire on the road, which caused the vehicle to enter a ditch. The family reported that the engagement ceremony had taken place on the 10th of December and the wedding had been scheduled for the 28th of February. After the accident, the body was given to the family. One of the relatives informed the media that the couple had been engaged on the 10th and married on the 28th. Continue with this article for not to miss a single piece of information related to this incident.

Witnesses gathered this morning to witness the aftermath of a collision between a vehicle and an overhead bridge, resulting in the loss of the roof of the vehicle and the destruction of an electrical pole. This incident came one week after the passing of a young man, who had been on a bicycle, and the severe injuries sustained by another individual as a result of a fall off Bomikhal Bridge. Stay tuned to our website for the latest news updates.