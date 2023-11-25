Bhupesh Baghel: Accused Asim Das In Mahadev App Case Retracts Statement

Once again we have come together and brought for you another news related to the Mahadev App case. Ever since the news of Mahadev App case surfaced on the internet, this news is going viral on the internet and is attracting a lot of attention of the people. Even people have shown interest in knowing what has been the reaction in the Mahadev App case. How long can this Mahadev App case continue? Keeping a close eye on every information related to the Mahadev App case, we will share all the clear information with you. Scroll up your screen and continue reading this article.

Before discussing the Mahadev app case, let us tell you about the Mahadev online betting racket. Mahadev online betting racket is a kind of illegal betting. It includes a huge number of people who win lakhs of rupees through this game. The owners of Mahadev online betting racket are Saurabh Chandrakar and Ravi Uppal. Mahadev online betting includes many games such as poker and other card games, chance games, cricket, badminton, tennis, football. But after its investigation by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Mahadev online betting racket was declared illegal.

Bhupesh Baghel: Accused Asim Das In Mahadev

According to sources, it has been learned that the Mahadev App case has been handed over to Mumbai Crime Branch. After which the team of Mumbai branch has taken the matter seriously and decided to solve it. Mahadev Book has been transferred to the First Crime Branch for alleged ₹15,000 crore gambling and cyber fraud related to online betting app syndicate, Mumbai Crime Branch said in a statement. Another news has come out from the Mahadev App case in which it is being told that an FIR was registered against 32 people in Matunga police station. Only after which it was considered necessary to issue a strict investigation on this matter.

On 3 November 2023, four days before the first phase of Chhattisgarh assembly elections, the ED arrested 41-year-old Bhim Singh Yadav after Das and a constable recovered cash from him. In this case, Mumbai Crime Branch is busy collecting all its evidence, after which it can present all the villagers before the law and get the harshest punishment for the accused.