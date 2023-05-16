Bianca Green Missing: Where Is Suspect Jamere Miller Now? 2023

Here, we are going to talk about Biana Green who vanished on 25 March 2011 at the age of 24 years and now after a long period, she is running on the internet sites. She was also known as Be Be and was a mother who didn’t make any contact with her family since her missing incident. Now, it is shared that Jamere Miller has a link between her missing incident and this news became a topic of discussion, so let’s continue this article and know more about this incident.

Recently, Jamere was arrested concerning Patric Wilson’s murder who was 29 years old at the time of her death. Wilson was a nurse from Detroit and it is also shared that she was in a relationship with Miller. As per the reports, she was kidnapped on the way back home after completing her shift at Detroit Receiving Hospital, and later her dead body was discovered in the trunk of her vehicle. Miller is accused of her murder and after his arrested, it is said that he had a connection to Biana’s missing who was missing for a decade. Scroll down and continue your reading to know more about the update on the Biana missing incident.

Bianca Green Missing

Now, Miller was detained by the authorities on Monday 15 May 2023 and it is believed that he is to be responsible for the kidnapping and murder of a Detroit nurse, and his arrest was announced by the Detroit Police Chief James White. The suspect is identified as a 36 years old man and surrendered to the police after the execution of several search warrants. The Detriot Police Chief shared that he is an individual with a violent nature, citing his extensive criminal record and a history of domestic violence. After his detention, the police shared that he had a relationship with Biana who disappeared for over ten years.

According to the authority's reports, Bicana may have been facing some suicidal thoughts and was commit suicide after an extended period. It is shared that she wore her working uniform including black pants and a white shirt and she had earrings or a silver chain necklace with a diamond heart pendant when she was seen last. Her family is still searching quietly for the answers of seven years after her missing. Currently, the investigation is ongoing but not much information has been about this case.