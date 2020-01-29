Big Bash League (BBL) Points Table 2019-20 Team Standings, Ranking & Match Results :- Big Bash League is one of the biggest cricket league in Australia which is organized by Cricket Australia in which many International players gather to play every year. It was started in 16th December 2011. With due course of time, this tournament has gathered a lot of popularity and is also giving a platform to the new comers who are now getting chance to play in the International Team.

Big Bash League (BBL) Points Table

Pos Team P W L D NRR Pts 1 Melbourne Stars 14 10 4 0 0.526 20 2 Sydney Sixers 14 9 4 1 0.269 19 3 Adelaide Strikers 14 8 5 1 0.564 17 4 Hobart Hurricanes 14 6 7 1 -0.355 13 5 Sydney Thunder 14 6 7 1 -0.446 13 6 Perth Scorchers 14 6 8 0 -0.023 12 7 Brisbane Heat 14 6 8 0 -0.237 12 8 Melbourne Renegades 14 3 11 0 -0.348 6

The 2019-20 Big Bash League season or BBL 09 is the ninth season of the KFC Big Bash League, the professional men’s Twenty20 domestic cricket competition in Australia. Big Bash League 2019-20 scheduled to be held from December 19, 2019, to February 17, 2020. The Big Bash League, also known as the KFC Big Bash League for sponsorship reasons is an Australian professional Twenty20 cricket league.

How will the winner be decided?

Big Bash League 2019-20 Points table for the T20 League tournament shall be compiled by Cricket Australia & Big Bash officials, below full information of points provided on different situation. BBL 09 standings will be updated daily after match result with net run rate to know which teams are leading to the race of the playoff.

2 points awarded for each match won

1 point per team taking part in any match with no result and any match which is tied (super over not possible or super over also tied)

0 points awarded for any match lost

World Test Championship Points Distribution

Big Bash League 2019-20 features fifty-nine matches (56 playoff matches, two semi-finals, and the final) in the double round-robin format, where each side meets all other contestants twice in the playoff round, and top four teams progress to the qualifying round.

Teams M W L T D N/R PT Adelaide Strikers 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Brisbane Heat 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Hobart Hurricanes 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Melbourne Renegades 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Melbourne Stars 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Perth Scorchers 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Sydney Sixers 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Sydney Thunder 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

M: The number of matches played

W: The number of matches won

L: The number of matches lost

T: The number of matches tied

D: The number of matches draw

N/R: The number of matches abandoned

PT: Number of points awarded

Playoff Matches

If any of the Final, the Eliminator, Qualifier 1 or Qualifier 2 matches are tied, or there is no result then The teams shall compete in a Super Over to determine which team is the winner of the match.

If conditions do not permit a Super Over within the time available to determine the winner or if the Super Over is tied then the team which finished in the higher position in the League table will be the winner of the play-off match.

Last year, Melbourne Renegades had won this title after defeating Melbourne Stars at the Marvel Stadium in a very exciting match where the latter lost by 13 runs. While most runs in the BBL 2018-19 were made by D’Arcy Short (637 Runs), most wickets in the BBL 2018-19 were taken by Kane Richardson (24 Wickets).