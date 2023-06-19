Big Pokey Cause of Death? Houston Rapper Big Pokey Passed Away at the age of 48

It is very sad to share that Milton passed away at the age of 48 years and her death news is rapidly running on the top of the Internet sites. He was an American rapper and he was mostly for his performance. He carries a large number of fans around the world and his death news broke the heart of his loved ones and fans. Lots of people are giving tributes for his death and expressing their sorrows for his demise. Let us know what happened to him, the cause of his death, and some more information related to his death in this article.

His death news was confirmed by his publicist and this news is now making the buzz on the internet sites. He died overnight Sunday after collapsing at a bar in Beaumont. In simple words, he took his last breath on Sunday 18 June 2023 and he was 48 years old at the time of his death. The exact information about his death is not revealed but it is shared that he collapsed and lost consciousness while performing at a bar in Beaumont, Texas. He was immediately taken to the hospital and sometime later, the doctors confirmed his death news.

Big Pokey Cause of Death?

He was born on 29 November 1977 in Houston, Texas, United States, and become popular as an American rapper. He was a resident of Houston, Texas United States. His complete name was Milton Powell but he was mostly known by his stage name Big Pokey. He started his rapping career in the early 1990s with Houston producer DJ Screw by releasing songs on many of DJ Screw’s mixtapes. He generated a large number of fans around the world with his rapping performance. He released various studio albums such as Hardest Pit in the Litter, D-Game 2000, Tha Collabo, Da Sky’s Da Limit, and more which helps him to gain popularity.

Social media is flooded with tributes for him and various popular personalities are also expressing their sorrows for his demise. Currently, nothing has been announced related to his funeral. The exact cause of his death news is not revealed and there is not much information has been shared yet. There are lots of people including his fans and loved ones who are sharing their condolence with his family and supporting his family at this painful moment.