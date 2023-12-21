Bigg Boss 17 Nomination 21st December 2033 Written Update: Today’s Performances!

In this article, we are going to give you the details of Bigg Boss 17 21 December 2023 Written Update. Currently, Bigg Boss 17 is the highest-rated television show, and viewers are eagerly anticipating today’s episode. The show, also known as Dil, Dimaag Aur Dum, is one of the most popular reality shows on television. Bigg Boss premiered on ColorsTV on October 15, 2023, and audiences can also watch the 24-hour show on JioCinema. Salman Khan will once again host the show. The show’s popularity is growing with each passing day. In this reality television show, contestants reveal their true selves, and viewers learn about their two faces.

Further, Bigg Boss is the highest-rated show on ColorsTV. The audience enjoys watching the contestants living together and performing various tasks. However, conflicts between the contestants are common. As usual, today’s episode starts with the contestants. The contestants gathered in the garden area. They look excited for today’s challenge. The contestants dance to the BB Anthem. This creates another energy in the BB House. The contestants are curious to prove themself in every challenge. On the other side, Ayesha expresses her nervous feelings to Ankita Lokhande. She says she is feeling nervous because it is her first task in the BB House.

Bigg Boss 17 Nomination

Later Bigg Boss asks contestants to arrive in the living area. It is time for a new captaincy task for the contestants. He divides the contestants into two different teams. The word “Captaincy” fills another energy level among the contestants. The contestants are excited for the upcoming challenge. Meanwhile, Bigg Boss divides the team. There is a team of Ankita in which Vicky, Anurag, Isha, Samarth, and Ayesha are also. On the other, side the rest contestants are on Neil’s team. BB explains the tasks by saying that there are artificial apples in the garden area.

The contestants will plug the apple from the tree and then they will put them into the boxes. The team that has the most boxes will identified by the contestants. The selected contestant will be the new captain of the house. Meanwhile, Ankita rejects the many apples. Aishwarya says she is acting, she is the biggest cheater. During the task, Neil and his team members accuse Ankita. As Neil says her cheater. BB asks Munawar which team has the most approved boxes. During the box selection, Abhi argues with his opposite team member. While Munawar receives the responsibility to declare the winning team name.