Bigg Boss 17 Updates: Sehaj Arora & Gurpreet Kaur Ready To Join The Salman Khan-Hosted Show #BB17

The breaking news is coming after the viral personal video of Sehaj Arora and Gurpreet Kaur might be part of Bigg Boss 17. Sehaj Arora and Gurpreet Kaur are the famous Kulhad Pizza social media personality. Currenlty, both are on the headlines of social media after their personal video was gone viral. Both couples are facing social media controversies. Now, people want to know that it is true that Kulhad Pizza’s famous Sehaj Arora and Gurpreet Kaur are also becoming part of Bigg Boss 17. Bigg Boss shared a glimpse of Biss Boss 17 on the social media platform. Let’s discuss this in detail.

According to the rumors are coming that the famous Kulhad Pizza couple Sehaj Arora and Gurpreet Kaur are ready to join Bigg Boss 17 after the MMS controversy. The moment this news was uploaded on the internet it went viral and people searched massively whether it was true or not. As we know recently, Kulhad Pizza’s MMS was leaked and got them in trouble. As per the Gurpreet statement, the circulated video was made by AI. The Bigg Boss 17 is set to release soon on Colors TV. Swipe up the page to know more in detail.

The Bigg Boss 17 title is Dil, Dimaag aur Dum. The Bigg Boss 17 is set to release on October 15, 2023, on Colors TV. This is the 17th time Salman Khan is hosting the show. Bigg Boss is an Indian Hindi-language reality television show. You can see the famous television personality in the upcoming Bigg Boss new season. But currently, rumors are coming that the Kulad Pizza couple are approached for the Bigg Boss 17 contestant. There are many questions that have been raised in people’s minds about the Bigg Boss 17 contestant’s name. Scroll down the page to know more in detail.

The couple Sehaj Arora and Gurpreet Kaur are popular vloggers and influencers. Gurpreet Kaur is the wife of Sehaj Arora. Both are famous on social media platforms. Basically, they are famous for making Kulhad Pizza. Both are from Punjab. They have a huge fan following on the internet. They gained over 1 million fan followers on their Instagram page. A few days ago their MMS went viral over the internet. Their viral MMS caused a huge controversy. After going viral their name, rumors are coming that both are becoming part of Bigg Boss season 17. It may be possible that they also become the contestants of Bigg Boss 17. Keep following Dekh News to get recent updates.