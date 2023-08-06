Bigg Boss OTT 2 6th August 2023 Written Update: Shame On Salman Khan

Hello all the reality show lovers, Here we are back with a written update on the Bigg Boss OTT 2. It is one of the best and most popular shows. Fans love to watch this show as this show has been entertaining its fans with two powerful teams. It is a spin-off Indian Hindi-language reality digital series of the show Bigg Boss that airs on Voot and JioCinema. Today is Sunday, fans must be very curious about the Weekend Ka Vaar as they know that it will be more interesting and amazing with the host of the show. Here we have more information about the show and we will share it with you in this article.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 6th August 2023

Currently, season 2 of the Bigg Boss OTT is running well with great TRP on television. All the makers are set to entertain their fans with today's episode.

Today’s episode starts with the host of the show Salman Khan. He gives a warm welcome to the audience in his famous multilingual way and talks about yesterday’s bashing. He talks about how the BB Ott competitors have gotten too cosy in the house and need to stay this close to the finale that they are reality show. They have a chance to win the show also. Then Salman welcomes the housemates and asks them how they have been feeling because the show is going to end next week. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the show.

Meanwhile, Salman reminds Abhishek that he is already a finalist since he has won the captaincy task and ensured immunity. Abhishek nods not wanting to talk much while Salman reminds them that there is still an elimination to go through today and asks nominated housemates if they are ready to go. Salman tells everyone that Avinash Sachdev, Jiya Shankar, Manisha Rani, and Jad Hadid are nominated this week.