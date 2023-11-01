Bihar Accident: People Loot Liquor From Car After Crash on Highway, Video Viral

The incident was witnessed by both residents and passersby, as evidenced by the video, which shows individuals carrying bottles of alcohol in their hands. Upon being informed of the incident, the Dobhi Police reached the location, however, the crowd of looters had already gathered to such an extent that the police were unable to regain control of the situation. Despite the presence of the police, the liquor bottles were still being taken away by the crowd. Even with the presence of law enforcement, the individuals continued to assist themselves in disposing of the alcohol that was left unattended. The Assistant Commissioner of the Excise Department stated that the individuals responsible for the liquor bottle looting have been identified and strict action will be taken.