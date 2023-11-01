Bihar Accident: People Loot Liquor From Car After Crash on Highway, Video Viral

In a shocking incident on National Highway 2 in Bihar, the car that got into an accident was the focus of all eyes for a different reason. The car, which had a bunch of bottles of alcohol in it, got into an accident and what happened next was a stampede of people looting the car. A video of the incident has gone viral online, and people are still trying to figure out what happened. It’s worth noting that Bihar, under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s rule, has been banned from selling and buying alcohol since 2016.
The video footage shows that the car, which was loaded with liquor bottles, collides with another car on the highway. On October 30, the car transporting foreign liquor collided with another vehicle, prompting onlookers to come to the aid of the accident victims. Upon arrival, they discovered that the occupants of the car had fled, leaving cartons full of liquor bottles behind. The bystanders, who had initially intended to assist the accident victims, quickly discovered that the occupants had abandoned the cartons, which were filled with liquor bottles, and began to loot the unattended bottles that had been stored inside the vehicle.
People Loot Liquor From Car After Crash
The incident was witnessed by both residents and passersby, as evidenced by the video, which shows individuals carrying bottles of alcohol in their hands. Upon being informed of the incident, the Dobhi Police reached the location, however, the crowd of looters had already gathered to such an extent that the police were unable to regain control of the situation. Despite the presence of the police, the liquor bottles were still being taken away by the crowd. Even with the presence of law enforcement, the individuals continued to assist themselves in disposing of the alcohol that was left unattended. The Assistant Commissioner of the Excise Department stated that the individuals responsible for the liquor bottle looting have been identified and strict action will be taken.
This incident is not the only one similar to the one reported in September. In that incident, a truck transporting a shipment of liquor bottles overturned following a collision between the driver and a metal railing on the Chennai-Trichy highway, a distance of 80 kilometers from Chennai. In that case, residents invaded the vehicle and ransacked it, looting a large number of bottles of alcohol until law enforcement officials arrived at the location. The shipment was on its way from the Villupuram distillery to Chennai.
