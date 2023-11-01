Headline

Bihar Accident: People Loot Liquor From Car After Crash on Highway, Video Viral

5 hours ago
Add Comment
by Ricky Maurya

In a shocking incident on National Highway 2 in Bihar, the car that got into an accident was the focus of all eyes for a different reason. The car, which had a bunch of bottles of alcohol in it, got into an accident and what happened next was a stampede of people looting the car. A video of the incident has gone viral online, and people are still trying to figure out what happened. It’s worth noting that Bihar, under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s rule, has been banned from selling and buying alcohol since 2016.

People Loot Liquor From Car After Crash on Highway

The video footage shows that the car, which was loaded with liquor bottles, collides with another car on the highway. On October 30, the car transporting foreign liquor collided with another vehicle, prompting onlookers to come to the aid of the accident victims. Upon arrival, they discovered that the occupants of the car had fled, leaving cartons full of liquor bottles behind. The bystanders, who had initially intended to assist the accident victims, quickly discovered that the occupants had abandoned the cartons, which were filled with liquor bottles, and began to loot the unattended bottles that had been stored inside the vehicle.

People Loot Liquor From Car After Crash

The incident was witnessed by both residents and passersby, as evidenced by the video, which shows individuals carrying bottles of alcohol in their hands. Upon being informed of the incident, the Dobhi Police reached the location, however, the crowd of looters had already gathered to such an extent that the police were unable to regain control of the situation. Despite the presence of the police, the liquor bottles were still being taken away by the crowd. Even with the presence of law enforcement, the individuals continued to assist themselves in disposing of the alcohol that was left unattended. The Assistant Commissioner of the Excise Department stated that the individuals responsible for the liquor bottle looting have been identified and strict action will be taken.

This incident is not the only one similar to the one reported in September. In that incident, a truck transporting a shipment of liquor bottles overturned following a collision between the driver and a metal railing on the Chennai-Trichy highway, a distance of 80 kilometers from Chennai. In that case, residents invaded the vehicle and ransacked it, looting a large number of bottles of alcohol until law enforcement officials arrived at the location. The shipment was on its way from the Villupuram distillery to Chennai.

You may also like

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

vital synergy keto pills side effects
cbd gummies panama city beach
vaping cbd for sleep
generic high blood pressure medications
cbd cooking products online
blood pressure medication without thrombocytopenia
antibiotics and cbd gummies
can i take cialis with blood pressure medication
how much weight do you lose with colonoscopy prep
cbd kush muscle pain
foods to avoid for premature ejaculation
dubai penis enlargement
keto diet pills that actually work
can cbd gummies help with sex
can nerve damage cause erectile dysfunction
does olive oil help you lose weight
foods to boost male libido
bradley cooper cbd gummies reviews
penis enlargo at jamacan stone
truth about male enhancement drugs
premature ejaculation clinic brisbane
cbd gummies for anxiety attacks
where to buy anamax male enhancement
best diet for erectile dysfunction
male enhancement spray at target
penis enlargement fast
list of recalled losartan blood pressure medications
how do doctors test for erectile dysfunction
cbd oil for lower back pain
blood pressure medication take at night or morning
high blood pressure medication and swollen ankles
potassium pills blood pressure management
meal plan for 30 days to lose weight
cbd oul help you sleep
blood pressure price in mercury drug
prescription diet pills qnexa
safe blood pressure medication when pregnant
what to eat on keto diet pills
herbs that enhance male orgasm
one shot keto pills dosage
do bcaas help you lose weight
vigrx plus official site uk
weight loss premature ejaculation
zoloft premature ejaculation treatment
superman pill male enhancement
four hands active male enhancement
how to treat premature ejaculator
using vicks vapor rub for penis enlargement
what do diet pills do to you
keto pills and diabetes
male libido shot
how to use cbd for premature ejaculation
how to keep your sex drive longer
hemp gummies 60 count
penis enlargement dvd
vape vs sublingual cbd oil for pain
male honey enhancement
premature ejaculation personal story
best male enhancement pills sold in gas stations
trt causing premature ejaculation
what drug increases male libido
nyc penis enlargement
does zinc increase sex drive
working on finding penis enlargement
where to get viagra in vegas
10 best male enhancement pills
troy aikmans male enhance pill
what is viagra connect
can meditation cure premature ejaculation
sex drive instructions
Cbd And Rem Sleep
Cbd Tablets For Pain Uk
What Type Of Cbd Works Best Tor Anxiety
Sugar Free Cbd Gummy Bears 1000mg
How To Ship Cbd Products With Woocommerce
Liberty Cbd Gummy Bears Where To Buy
Temperature Limit For Cbd Products
Pure Cbd Product
Wana Cbd Thc 1 1 Gummies Strain
Pain Bomb With Cbd Oil
scientific studies on cbd oil for pain relief
does wellbutrin increase male libido
alpha boost male enhancement pills
how long does cbd gummy stay in your system
does cbd help anxiety and stress
more sex driven okcupid
sparoom cbd oil review sleep roll on
what is the dosage of cbd for sleep
adderall side effects of sex drive in men
does running increase your sex drive
cbd gummies co to jest
lipo fat burner pills
what is the shark tank brand keto diet pill
male enhancement before andafter
maximum steel male enhancement
fda approved all natural male enhancement supplement
psychological erectile dysfunction medicine
murugu herbal clinic premature ejaculation
cbd is it good for sleep
does smoking weed increase male libido