Bihar: One Dead, Many Injured as Gas Leak Triggers Stampede-like Situation in Hajipur

It is also coming out that one has been dead and many were injured in this incident. Yes, you heard right so many people were injured in this stampede-like situation

According to the exclusive news and reports, an ammonia gas leak in a dairy factory triggered a stampede-like situation in Hajipur, Vaishali district, Bihar, India. It is also shared that one person died and multiple were injured in this incident. This incident took place at about 9.45 pm on Saturday 24 June 2023 in Bihar, India. The dead person has been identified as a laborer of the dairy factory and the other injured were also working at the factory.

Bihar: One Dead, Many Injured as Gas Leak

After this terrible incident, police get informed and began an investigation. It is shared in the reports that the incident happened when an ammonia gas cylinder leaked at the Raj Fresh Diary in Hajipur. Currently, the exact cause behind the leak is not revealed yet and the incident was being investigated. After getting reported, police, multiple fire tenders, and a Quick Response Team (QRT) from Patna immediately reached the incident scene. It is said that around 30 to 35 people were affected in this incident and sent to the Hajipur Sadar Hospital where they were being underwent treatment.

Most of the affected and injured people were passers-by or some people living far away from the factory place. The doctor's report stated that all affected people were discharged after their condition stabilized and improved. Injured people shared that they experienced breathing difficulties, while some fell ill after inhaling the gas. The administration shared that they controlled the gas leak incident within 15-20 minutes. Despite that, the Patna QRT team and the fire brigade team were still present at the incident place as well as at the dairy factory.