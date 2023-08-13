Bihar Shocking: Nurse Gang-Raped and Murdered by Doctor and Staff Latest News

In a very heinous act seen in Bihar, a nurse was gang-raped and murdered by hospital staff. The nurse’s dead body was found in an ambulance. Currently, this news is gone viral on the internet and getting a lot of attention. The victim’s mother filed a case against the hospital staff. This news is circulating all around the internet and creating a huge controversy. This news is becoming the eye of the news channel headlines. People have many quarrires regarding this news. If you want to know the complete information reading this news so continue with this page till the end and read the full article. Let’s discuss this in detail.

The recent heinous incident in Bihar’s East Champaran district where a nurse was gang-raped and murdered within the premises of a private nursing home has once again brought to light the alarming issue of safety concerns faced by healthcare professionals. The victim, a 30-year-old widow, and mother to a four-year-old child, worked as a nurse at Janki Sewa Sadan Nursing Home in Motihari. She was allegedly assaulted and murdered by a doctor and other staff members, including compounders, associated with the nursing home. The accused doctor and other staff members are currently on the run, while the police have arrested one of the compounders.

Further, the victim was working at Janki Sewa Sadan Nursing Home. This hospital is situated in Bihar, Motihari. The head of this hospital is Dr. Jaipraksh Das and Santosh Kumar. As per the victim’s mother’s statement, the victim was staying with her mother in her house after her husband’s demise. Santosh Kumar and Jayprakash asked about the victim’s mother they want a nurse therefore they want that victim to work at their clinic, said the victim’s mother. She also said, My daughter was searching for a job, then both of them got a job offer, then my daughter joined that clinic.

However, her daughter tell about the doctor’s behavior was not good, they harassed her. Then her daughter quit her job at the clinic. But after a few days both the doctors came again and forcefully again kept my daughter in the clinic and said that this time we will pay more money. Her daughter went to the clinic in August but she did not return home back. After, a few days her mother got a call from Jayprakash and he said that his daughter’s condition is not good therefore she was admitted to Muzaffarpur. After, the investigation it is found that her daughter is no more. The investigation is still ongoing.