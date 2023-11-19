Bihar: Three Dead, One Hospitalised After Drinking Spurious Liquor

A recent viral news of Bihar left the whole nation shocked. As per the sources, recent news is coming that three died, and one was hospitalized after drinking ‘spurious’ liquor in Bihar. Recently, this news has gone viral on the web and getting a lot of attention from the viewers. The department is taking strict action against the seller who was selling fake liquor. Currently, this news is at the top of the social media headlines and circulating over the internet. If you are interested to know this news in detail go through the page and read the full article.

As per the sources, recently three people were found guilty of selling fake liquor. The breaking news is coming that three people died and one was hospitalized after consuming fake liquor. The incident happened in Bihar’s Sitamarhi district. People are coming on the internet and searching for what happened. The Bihar Police confirmed that three people died and one is in hospital. The hospitalized victim is battling his life after consuming fake liquor. Currently, the Bihar news is on the news channel headline and highlighted on various social media platforms. The authority confirmed the situation to the victim’s family. Read more in the next section.

Now, the details are coming that the liquor seller has been arrested for selling fake liquor. The moment this news was uploaded on the internet it went viral. The Bihar Police arrived where the victims were hospitalized. The treatment is ongoing of the victims in a private hospital. The victims are admitted to Sitamarhi’s private hospital. However, the health condition of the victim is serious. When the Bihar Police arrived at the hospital for the investigation, one victim passed away. The victim’s name is identified as Awadesh Kumar who died after consuming fake liquor. Scroll down the page to learn more.

Further, the exact cause of death of the victims is unknown. The Bihar Police said that the cause of death will confirmed after the post-mortem reports. Another victim is identified as Roshan Rai and The police have been in contact with his family members. After the investigation, it was found that two other persons died in the same manner. Around 90 bottles of liquor were recovered from the seller. In 2016, the Bihar government Nitish Kumar banned alcohol in Bihar. The Bihar police are still investigating the case and trying to touch with the victim's family.