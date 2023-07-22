Bill Geddie Cause of Death? co-creator of ‘The View’ & desert resident, Passed Away at 68

Here we are sharing shocking and saddened news with you that Bill Geddie has passed away. He was a renowned American television producer who is no more among his close ones and took his last breath on Thursday at the age of 68. Recently the news has come on the internet and went viral on social media platforms and many people are very saddened. Now numerous people are curious to know about Bill Geddie and how did he die. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Bill Geddie was a very talented American television producer. Bill Geddie’s real name was William Fredrick Geddie. He was popular for being co-creator and executive producer of ABC Daytime’s The View, one ABC television network. He was also partnered with Barbara Walter in BarWall Productions. He was a very successful person who got six Emmy Awards nominations and two wins. In 2003, he achieved a Daytime Emmy Award in the Outstanding Talk Show Catgarity for his work as an executive producer of The View. He was a very dedicated person who win huge respect due to his best work. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Bill Geddie Cause of Death?

The legendary TV producer Bill Geddie is no longer among his close ones and took his last breath on Thursday when he was 68 years old. His passing news has been confirmed by his family. Since the news has come on the internet many people are broken and now they must be curious to know about his cause of death. On the basis of the report, he passed away due to a coronary problem at his Rancho Mirage home. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

Reportedly, Bill Geddie was born on 17 July 1955 in San Antonio, Texas. He completed his education at the University of Texas at Austin in 1977. He was a married person and his wife’s name is Barbara Geddi. The couple was blessed with Allison and Lauren. His unexpected demise comes only a few months after Walters’ death. Since his passing news went out many people are very saddened. Many people have expressed their deep condolences to his family and paid tribute to him on social media platforms. May Bill Geddie’s soul rest in peace. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.