Billy Packer Death Reason? Longtime College Basketball Broadcaster Billy Packer Dead at 82

Here we are sharing a piece of sad and shocking news with you that a very famous commentator Billy Packer has passed away recently at the age of 82. He was an American sports analyst. He is no longer among his close ones and He took his last breath on Thursday. It is very painful news for the sports community and now they are mourning his death. Now many people have been expressing their heartfelt condolences to his family. Multiple people are very curious to know about Billy Packer and how did he die. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Billy Packer’s real name was Anthony William Packer but he was professionally known as Billy Packer. He was an American sportscaster and a published author. He was a part of 34 Final Fours as an announcer for NBC and CBS. He spent more than three decades as a color commentator for tv coverage of college basketball. He had also written many books. One of his best knowns the memoir Hoops Confessions of the College Basketball Analyst in 1985. He was a very successful person and he will be missed always. Scroll down the page for more information about the news.

Billy Packer Death Reason?

According to the report, longtime college basketball analyst Billy Packer passed away recently at the age of 82. He took his last breath on 26 January 2023, Thursday. His passing news has been confirmed by his son Mark on Twitter on Thursday night. He said that his dad was admitted to the Charlotte hospital the past three weeks and he had been suffering from medical issues and lost his life after Kidney failure. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

As far as we know, Billy Packer was born on 25 February 1940 in Wellsville, New York, United States. He completed his graduation from Liberty High School in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. He attended Wake Forest University in Winston Salem, North Carolina from 1958 to 1962. He was the son of longtime basketball back Anthony Packer and his father spent 16 seasons as the head coach at Lehigh. Since his passing news went out on social networking sites lots of people are very shocked by his sudden death. Many people are paying a tribute to him and expressing their deep condolences to his family.