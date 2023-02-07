Billy Thomson Death Reason: Former Rangers, Dundee United & Scotland Goalkeeper Dies:- Recently the shocking news has come on the internet that a very famous Scottish football player Billy Thomson has passed away reportedly. His real name was William Marshall Thomson but he was professionally known as Billy Thomson. He is no more between us and he took his last breath at the age of 64 on Monday. Since his passing news has come on the internet lots of people are very shocked by his sudden death and they have been grieving his death. Now many people are very curious to know about Billy Thomson and what happened to him. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Who Was Billy Thomson?

Billy Thomson was a Scottish football player who played as a goalkeeper. He played for Partick Thistle, St Mirren, Dundee United, Rangers and many more. He also played for Scotland in seven full international matches from 1980 to 1983. He created well over 230 arrivals for the Tannadice club before being inducted into the Dundee United Hall of Fame. He started playing competent with Partick Thistle. He achieved a Scotlnad first two under 21 caps. He earned huge success in his entire career. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

Billy Thomson Death Reason

On the basis of the report, a former goalie for Scotland Billy Thomson is no more among his close ones. He took his last breath at the age of 64 on 6 February 2023, Monday. His passing news has been announced by A Dundee United. Now many people are very curious to know about his cause of death but still, there is no information about his cause of death as it has been not disclosed yet by his family and friends. If we will get any information about his cause of death then we will update you soon.

As far as we know, Billy Thomson was born on 10 February 1958 in Linwood United Kingdon. Billy passed away four days before his birthday. He was a very talented and amazing personality show reached huge respect due to his best work and he will be always missed by his family, friends and well-wishers. Since his passing news went out on social media uncounted reactions started hitting the headlines on the internet. Many people expresed their deep condolences to his family and paid a tribute to him on social media platforms.