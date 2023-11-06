‘Black Panther’ Stuntman, Three of His Children Killed in Horrific CCTV Video Footage

Good Day Readers, Today a news has come stating that On Halloween night, a tragic car crash on an Atlanta highway claimed the life of a stuntman from the Avengers and two children. Stay with this article to find out more about this news. Taraja Ramsess, known to those closest to him as a loving brother, a dedicated father, and a diligent stuntman, will forever be cherished in their memories. Tragically, the “Black Panther” stuntman lost his life, along with two of his children, in a Halloween night car crash on an Atlanta highway, as reported by the local affiliate WSB-TV. At approximately 11 p.m., while returning home with his children, the 41-year-old was involved in a collision with a tractor-trailer that had broken down near a highway exit’s left side. Tragically, Ramsess and his daughters, Sundari (13) and the 1-month-old Fugibo, lost their lives instantly as their car collided with the truck. Kisasi (10), Shazia (3), and another child are currently in the process of recovery.

The exact cause of the accident is currently under investigation, as reported by the police to the affiliate. Everyone who had the privilege of knowing Taraja recognized his unique and special qualities. He possessed a profound capacity for love, particularly for his children, whom he cherished above all else. Taraja held a deep passion for martial arts, motorcycles, and all aspects of filmmaking. His sense of humor was both witty and endearing, sometimes incredibly corny. Sundari, affectionately known as Sunny, also radiated a special light of her own.

‘Black Panther’ Stuntman, Three of His Children Killed

She was humorous and had a love for dancing that was truly remarkable. The loss of these loved ones is a heart-wrenching reality that we still find hard to believe. Our hearts are heavy with grief, and we hold onto hope for the recovery of my grandchildren, as expressed by Taraja’s mother, Akili Ramsesss, on Facebook. Ramsess didn’t fully explore the artistic talents he inherited from his parents, a photographer and a painter, until he relocated to Atlanta with his family during his high school years, as revealed by his cousin Pharaoh Hardee in an interview with USA Today.



In fact, it was Hardee who played a pivotal role in introducing his “little brother” to the realm of television and film. He connected Taraja with industry colleagues and took him to various shoots, many of which were music video productions during that period, as Hardee recalled. Upon observing the work I was involved in with music videos and similar projects, Taraja inquired, “How did you get involved in this?” Pharaoh Hardee emphasized that witnessing the process of bringing creative ideas to life in the behind-the-scenes world can ignite a previously undiscovered artistic passion, even for those who may not have realized it was there. Ramsess amassed an impressive 94 credits spanning various roles in the art, stunt, acting, and production departments of television shows and films since 2009.

Notable works include “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire,” “Black Panther,” “Avengers: End Game,” and “Avengers: Infinity War,” as documented on IMDB. Yet, the one thing that could rival Ramsess’s passion for filmmaking was his profound love for his family. Tony Tucci, a close friend and training partner at X3 Sports, fondly remembers Ramsess bringing his children to martial arts classes. “He was consistently a family-oriented individual. His children would come, observe his training sessions, and even participate,” Tucci mentioned in an interview with the affiliate. The various skills Ramsess acquired throughout his life, such as martial arts, played a crucial role in his career as a stuntman. Tucci further emphasized, “He always shared his experiences, and he was delighted to be part of that community. I remember during the screening of ‘Black Panther,’ he couldn’t contain his excitement. He was immensely proud to have been a part of it.” Outside of his professional pursuits, Ramsess devoted his time to his children. Hardee playfully teased Ramsess about the size of his family, often remarking that he had just enough members to form a basketball team.

Hardee explained, “He was highly engaged and affectionate with his kids. I’d make random FaceTime calls throughout the day, and he’d frequently be seen preparing his children for school, picking them up, or taking them to the gym with him.” Hardee wishes to inspire others to pursue their dreams fearlessly, as life’s duration is uncertain, much like Ramsess did in nearly every aspect of his existence. Regret is a luxury we can’t afford, as Hardee underlined. He expressed, “Don’t underestimate the value of life. I ensured I told him I loved him during our phone conversation, and he reciprocated. I carry no regrets like ‘I wish I had contacted him more,’ because I reached out to him randomly just to connect. Take nothing and no one for granted, especially your family.”