BLK vs WIG Live Score Dream11 Team Prediction Today’s Match, Fantasy Football Tips

Match Details

Team: Blackburn Rovers (BLK) vs Wigan (WIG)

Date: , 7th February 2023

Day: Tuesday

Time: 01:30 AM (IST) – 08:00 PM (GMT)

Venue: Ewood Park

League: English Championship

Blackburn Rovers (BLK) Possible Playing 11: 1. Thomas Kaminski, 2. Daniel Ayala, 3. Jose Van-Rankin, 4. Harry Pickering, 5. Dominic Hyam, 6. Bradley Dack, 7. Ryan Hedges, 8. Tyler Morton, 9. Jake Garrett, 10. Ben Brereton, 11. Sam Gallagher

Wigan (WIG) Possible Playing 11: 1. Jamie Jones, 2. Joe Bennett, 3. Tendayi Darikwa, 4. Tom Pearce, 5. Jack Whatmough, 6. Tom Naylor, 7. James McClean, 8. Max Power, 9. Danel Sinani, 10. Callum Lang, 11. Will Keane

Match Prediction

As per the lineup of the match, both teams' players are very talented and amazing. This match is going to be very interesting and amazing. This match is going to be played between Blackburn Rovers vs Wigan on 7th February 2023 from 01:30 AM (IST) – 08:00 PM (GMT) at Ewood Park. If we talk about the recent match result then BLK won 1 match, draw 1 match and lost 3 matches and on the other hand WIG team lost 4 matches and draw 1 match.BLK looks in good form in recent matches, They are the favourites to win the match.