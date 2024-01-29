BLK vs WRX Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup FA Cup League Blackburn Rovers vs Wrexham

Hello football lovers, we are back with an exciting piece about the FA Cup League back with its next match. This upcoming match is set to be played between Blackburn Rovers (BLK) and the opponent team Wrexham (WRX). Yes, you heard right both teams are going to play the match against each other and the fans are waiting for this upcoming match. This match is set to take place at Ewood Park Football Stadium located in Blackburn, Lancashire, England. It will begin to play at 01:00 am on Tuesday 30 January 2024. Several details are left to be shared in this article, so swipe up and continue your reading…

If we talk about the points table and the previous gameplay performances of both teams in this league then it is not available. It is reported that the FA Cup League began recently and both teams are going to play their first match. It is also the first head-to-head match which is coming with many unseen and expected performances. Both teams have strong and active players in their teams who will perform their best until the end of this match and it makes this match more exciting, so watch and enjoy.

BLK vs WRX (Blackburn Rovers vs Wrexham) Match Details

Match: Blackburn Rovers vs Wrexham (BLK vs WRX)

Tournament: FA Cup League

Date: Tuesday, 30th January 2024

Time: 01:00 AM (IST) – 07:30 PM (GMT)

Venue: Ewood Park Football Stadium

BLK vs WRX (Blackburn Rovers vs Wrexham) Starting 11

Blackburn Rovers (BLK) Possible Starting 11 1.Aynsley Pears, 2. Harry Pickering, 3. Hayden Carter, 4. Callum Brittian, 5. Dominic Hyam, 6. Arnor Sigurdsson, 7. Andrew Moran, 8. Adam Wharton, 9. Dilan Markanday, 10. Sam Szmodics, 11. Harry Leonard