Watch: Blue Lock Chapter 218 Spoilers And Raw Scans Leaked On Reddit

Blue Lock Chapter 218 is going to release and this news is getting popularity. Blue Lock is one of the most famous series which contains a massive amount of fans around the world. Lots of people are waiting for the upcoming chapter.

In this series, all the characters are amazing and mind-blowing. As per the reports or spoilers, this chapter is titled Game Changer, and this chapter is ready to open with Isagi asking Niko how he reach his position. It is seen that he had a meta-vision and it should have been impossible for Niko to reach him while being out of his vision unless he had a meta-vision. Fans and people are curious to know the release date and the platform where they explore this series, so scroll down and continue your reading to know more.

Blue Lock Chapter 218 Release Date And Time

This series is set to release on Wednesday 17 May 2023 at around 12:00 midnight JST. Fans and people can read this manga in Kodansha’s Weekly Shōnen Magazine, though one must purchase the copy online or physically. Here is the timing of the coming of this Chapter 218 are the followings:-

Pacific Standard Time: 7:00 am, Tuesday, May 16

Central Standard Time: 9:00 am, Tuesday, May 16

Eastern Standard Time: 10:00 am, Tuesday, May 16

British Standard Time: 3:00 pm, Tuesday, May 16

Central European Time: 4:00 pm, Tuesday, May 16

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 pm, Tuesday, May 16

Philippine Standard Time: 11:00 pm, Tuesday, May 16

Australian Central Standard Time: 12:30 am Wednesday 17 May.

This series's chapter 218 is coming soon. It is expected this upcoming chapter will gain a good response from the fans.