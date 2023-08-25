BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe M Performance Edition Launch on Sep 7 Full Specs and More

The good news is coming for the BMW lover BMW India announced today that the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe M Performance edition would be available on September 7. As per the sources, the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe M is going to launch on September 7, 2023. The car reservation system is now open. It is available exclusively through the BMW Online Shop for Rs 1.50 lakh. The customers are very eager to know the price of the new BMW 2 which is going to launch on September 7, 2023. This article will help you learn of the recent viral news. If you are interested to know complete information regarding the viral news, stay connected with this page.

If you are searching for the features and specifications of the new BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe M let us tell you that the BMW 200i M Performance Edition will be offered solely in Black Sapphire metallic paintwork in limited quantities for the Indian market. However, BMW India did not indicate the exact quantity of units that would be available. The BMW TwinPower Turbo 2-litre 4-cylinder petrol engine, which produces 176hp at its maximum and 280nm at its maximum torque, powers the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe M Performance Edition. The automobile can reach 100km/h in 7.1 seconds of acceleration.

Along with other BMW M Performance components, the BMW 200i M Performance Edition sports an M Performance front grille and an M Performance Alcantara gear sector lever. Customers can make reservations at the BMW Online Shop using a safe online payment method. First-come, first-served deliveries will be made, according to an official statement from BMW India. The customer craze is increasing day by day for the new BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe M which is going to launch in India on September 7. Scroll down the page to learn more.

Further, the BMW company also opened the pre-bookings for the customers before launch on September 7, 2023. If you are searching for where you can book the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe M you can book at the BMW Online Shop which is easily available on the internet. The pre-booking price is starting from Rs 1.50 lakh. The color of the new BMW 2 is also excellent and very catching. You have to just download the BMW Online Shop from the Play Store. The price of the BMW 2 Series M Performace edition will be higher than the M Sport Pro trim.