BMW i7 M70 xDrive, BMW 740d M Sport Launched in India: Specs Features and More

Good Day Readers, Today a great news has come from the house of BMW Motors stating that the BMW 7 Series is currently offered in various versions, including petrol, diesel, electric, and high-performance all-electric models. Stay with this article to find out more about this news. In India, BMW has introduced the groundbreaking BMW i7 M70 xDrive and the fresh addition of the BMW 740d M Sport. This extends the BMW 7 Series lineup, encompassing petrol, diesel, electric, and high-performance all-electric models. The locally manufactured BMW 740d M Sport is produced at the BMW Group Plant in Chennai, while the all-electric BMW i7 M70 xDrive is offered as a fully built-up unit (CBU).

These new models are now accessible at all BMW India dealerships, starting from today. The BMW 740d M Sport comes with an ex-showroom price of Rs 1.81 crore, while the BMW i7 M70 xDrive is offered at an ex-showroom price of Rs 2.50 crore. Vikram Pawah, President of BMW Group India, described the all-new BMW 7 Series as the epitome of a luxury sedan, establishing fresh benchmarks in luxury and exclusivity. He highlighted the 7 Series’ captivating design, robust performance, comfort, and innovative digital features that have left a significant impression on the high-end automotive segment. The inclusion of both the BMW i7 M70 xDrive and the BMW 740d M Sport has expanded our flagship 7 Series lineup to encompass petrol, diesel, electric, and high-performance all-electric models.

BMW i7 M70 xDrive, BMW 740d M Sport Launched in India

This extensive range enables us to cater to a wide range of customer preferences and address the substantial demand for the 7 Series in the Indian market. As the preferred vehicle of influential individuals and trendsetters who appreciate both style and substance, the 7 Series will remain at the forefront of pioneering automotive trends,” he further stated. Vikram Pawah mentioned that the introduction of the BMW i7 M70 xDrive represents a significant milestone in BMW M GmbH’s transition to electric mobility. He noted that this all-electric performance model, now leading the BMW 7 Series range, exudes a distinct aura, instantly conveying exceptional dynamic performance and revealing its formidable power potential.



Regarding the BMW 740d M Sport, it is available in various paint options, including Oxide Grey, Mineral White, Black Sapphire, and BMW Individual Tanzanite Blue. On the other hand, the BMW i7 M70 xDrive offers two-tone paint options along with standard BMW Individual paintwork, allowing for choices like Black Sapphire Roof or Oxide Grey Roof with the customer’s selected BMW Individual paintwork. The paintwork selection process can be completed online using the BMW visualizer. Both the BMW 740d M Sport and i7 M70 xDrive feature BMW individual leather Merino upholstery options in colors like Amarone, Tartufo, Mocha, Black, and Smoke White. For the BMW i7 M70 xDrive, exclusive BMW individual leather Merino with additional elements is available, including the option for leather Merino combined with Cashmere Wool. Under the hood, the BMW 740d M Sport is powered by a 3-liter 6-cylinder diesel engine that generates 286hp of maximum power and 650Nm of peak torque.

The vehicle can accelerate from 0 to 100kmph in 6 seconds and has a top speed of 250kmph. This engine is paired with an 8-speed Steptronic automatic transmission. The BMW i7 M70 xDrive features a specialized drive system configuration designed by M, which empowers the rear-axle motor to deliver impressive power density. This drive unit adopts a six-phase design with a dual inverter. As a result, the car accelerates rapidly, going from 0 to 100kmph in just 3.7 seconds, with a top speed of 250kmph. It boasts a robust output of 660hp and a maximum torque of 1,100Nm. The vehicle incorporates a lithium-ion recyclable battery integrated into the floor, with a net capacity of 101.7kWh, offering an impressive range of up to 560km (as per WLTP standards). For added convenience, the BMW i7 M70 xDrive includes a complimentary BMW wallbox charger complete with installation. This can be seamlessly integrated at home, facilitating secure and hassle-free charging at speeds of up to 22kW.