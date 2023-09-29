BMW iX1 Electric SUV Launched in India, Check Priced at Rs 66.90 Lakh Specs and Mpre

BMW iX1 electric SUV launched in India, priced at Rs 66.90 lakh. The iX1 represents the electric vehicle entry point for the German automaker. BMW India has introduced the iX1 electric SUV to the Indian market, with a price tag of Rs 66.90 lakh (ex-showroom), exclusively available in the xDrive30 variant. This launch expands the BMW X1 lineup in India to include petrol, diesel, and electric powertrains. Unlike the conventionally powered X1, the iX1 is imported to India as a Completely Built Unit (CBU).

Vikram Pawah, President of BMW Group India, commented on the launch, stating, “As pioneers in sustainable mobility, BMW Group India embarked on its electric journey ahead of schedule. Our leadership in the luxury electric car segment is founded on a robust product strategy complemented by the most diverse electric portfolio in its class. The latest addition is the electrification of the highly successful BMW X1, making it the first Sports Activity Vehicle (SAV) in its segment to provide a wide range of choices for customers, including petrol, diesel, and electric options.

We also include a complimentary wallbox charger with every BMW electric car and have opened our fast charging network 24×7 in 35 cities for customers of other brands, all aimed at accelerating the adoption of electric vehicles in the market. We will continue to enhance the growth of electric mobility by expanding our product range with carefully designed and innovative offerings, such as the fully electric BMW iX1.”



In terms of appearance, the BMW iX1 closely resembles the X1, as they both share the same body and platform. This results in a similar aesthetic, including the sculpted adaptive LED headlights with distinctive crescent-shaped LED daytime running lights (DRLs). The kidney grille retains the X1’s shape but includes the ‘i’ insert to signify its electric nature. Customers can choose from paint options like Alpine White non-metallic, Space Silver, Black Sapphire, and Storm Bay metallic. It rides on 18-inch M light alloy wheels, and BMW offers the M Sport trim in India, adding sporty elements, particularly noticeable in the bumpers and alloy design. The rear design echoes a familiar look, featuring L-shaped LED DRLs and a sizable diffuser.



Inside the BMW iX1’s cabin, you’ll find a contemporary layout. It showcases the BMW Curved Display, a unified panel housing a 10.7-inch infotainment screen and a 10.25-inch instrument display. The interior also incorporates M Sport features like the steering wheel, M Anthracite headliner, ambient lighting, and various sporty accents. For an enhanced audio experience, BMW offers the iX1 with a Harman Kardon 12-speaker sound system. Front-row seats are electrically adjustable and even offer massage functionality. Dual-zone climate control ensures comfort, while a panoramic glass roof provides an open feel to the cabin. Additionally, the convenience of a hands-free tailgate adds to the overall experience.



Currently, the BMW iX1 is exclusively available in the iX1 xDrive30 variant, featuring a dual-motor setup with one motor at each axle. These motors collectively generate 313bhp and 494Nm of torque, propelling the electric SUV from 0 to 100kmph in just 5.6 seconds, with a top speed of 180kmph. Power for these motors is supplied by a 66.4kWh battery pack, granting the BMW iX1 an estimated WLTP range of 440km. To maximize range, drivers can choose from multiple regenerative and drive modes. Charging options include an 11kW AC charger, which fully charges the battery in 6.3 hours, and a 130kW DC fast charger, capable of taking the battery from 10 to 80 percent in just 29 minutes.



The BMW iX1 incorporates various driving-enhancing technologies, such as the BMW xDrive all-wheel-drive system, automatic differential brakes, dynamic traction control, hill start assist, hill descent control, and Adaptive M Suspension. Safety features encompass Active Park Distance Control with front and rear sensors, a Rear View Camera, Parking Assistant, Reversing Assistant, and an Attentiveness Assistant. The advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) includes Lane Departure Warning, Cruise Control with Braking Function, Automatic Emergency Braking, and Pedestrian Protection as part of the package.