BMW X1 sDrive18i M Sport Launched in India at Rs 48.90 Lakh Specs and More

Today, we are sharing a piece of good news for BMW lovers. Currently, BMW’s new model launched in India. It is a German Brand. This news is going viral on the web. People are very curious to know the price of this news model. It is a BMW X1 sDrive18i Sport. This news is getting a lot of attention on the web. People also want to know apart from price, MBW’s new features and design. It is the third variant in the X1’s lineup of BMW. People have many quarries regarding this news. If you want to know the full information regarding this news so read the full article till the end.

The third variant in the X1’s lineup of BMw launched in India. If we talk about the price of BMW so it has Rs 48.90 Lakh. Currently, BMW is on sale in India. You can see new features and designs in BMW. According to the statement by India’s BMW group president Vikram Pawah, said,” BMW is all-rounder, new BMW X1 sDrive 18i M is attracting to all those people who are waiting for a luxury SAV. This news of BMW is circulating on the web. This news model of BMW joins the X1 sDrive18d M sports and sDrive18i xLine.

BMW X1 sDrive18i M Sport Launched in India

Customers are buying this new model of BMW in huge quantities. After its launch three months ago, this is giving excellent performance in the market. Customers are getting attracted to its highly efficient M design. BMW’s new model always gets special attention from customers. People are demanding in huge quantities to buy this new model of BMW. BMW’s M Sport variant always gets attraction because of its special M design and luxurious interiors. BMW’s dynamic M design is inspired by motorsport genes. This is very good news for BMW lovers. This model is launched in India.

According to customer interest, BMW is introducing the M Sport variant in petrol. This is a new way of joy. In this new model of BMW, you can see the different look of the bumpers and other cosmetic elements. Mainly it differs in the apparatus in comparison to other cars. Its window and roof are finished in dark black. Now people have 2 choices for buying BMW, they can choose either xLine with the petrol engine or M Sport look. Further, it has s multiple features for front passengers. There are many excellent programs in the front seat of the BMW. BMW has a also legroom of 1300mm and excellent lighting.