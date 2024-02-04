BoAt Ultima Select With 2.01-inch AMOLED Display Launched In India Specs and More

Once again we have brought with you fascinating news in which we have come to know that boAt has launched a new smartwatch named Ultima Select. Yes, you heard it right. This information has spread on every platform of social media, after which people’s attention has gone towards it. A large number of people are interested in boAt’s smartwatch. People want to know what new features have come in the smartwatch and what will be its market price. Due to this, we have collected every little piece of information related to the Ultima Select smartwatch for you and are going to share it with you in today’s article. So without any delay let us proceed with the article and start knowing about the smartwatch.

As you all know that boAt brand company keeps launching new and unique products for its users every day and this is the reason that this brand keeps people connected with itself. Before launching the smartwatch, boAt launched the Rockerz 255 ANC neckband yesterday which has created havoc in the market. Apart from all this, the company has again introduced the audience to the smartwatch dubbed the Ultima Select. This time again people have taken great interest in knowing about this. Very good features have been included in Ultima Select which the users are going to be very happy to see.

BoAt Ultima Select With 2.01-inch AMOLED Display Launched

If we look further at the Ultima Select Smartwatch, this time also you will also find the shape of this watch is hexagonal shape which is designed in a great way. Keeping in mind the convenience of the users, the company has given a 2.01-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 410 x 502 pixels and 1,000 nits peak brightness in this smartwatch. On the other hand, the watch also includes a heart-rate monitor, SpO2 sensor, and sleep tracker, which enhance the quality of this smartwatch.

The most important thing in a smartwatch is its battery, about which users are always worried, but this time with boAt Ultima Select you will not have to deal with this problem because this time it has been given 5 days of battery life. Nowadays modern features will also be available in this smartwatch like payment QR, camera and music control, built-in games, DND, and find my phone. The boAt brand, which provides such great features, has priced the boAt Ultima Select smartwatch at Rs 2,999, and Steel Black, Deep Blue, Cool Grey, and Active Black color options are available in this watch.