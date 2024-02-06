Bob Beckwith Cause of Death? What Happened to Bob Beckwith? Wiki-Bio, Age

It is sad to share that Bob Beckwith is no more and this news is running on the top of the news channels. Yes, he passed away at the age of 91 years and his death news shocked the community. He was an American firefighter and a retired FDNY firefighter. He is mostly known for his iconic 9/11 photo with President George W. Bush and now, his death is heartbreaking news for his family, friends, community, and those who were close to him. Let us discuss what happened to him, and the cause of his passing, and we will also talk about him in brief in this article.

Bob Beckwith’s death news was officially confirmed via a statement issued by the former president on Monday and a post also shared on Twitter by Pete King that explains his unfortunate death. Reportedly, he breathed last on Sunday 4 February 2024 at the age of 91 years and he died following his illness, melanoma. Currently, the excat circumstances surrounding his demise remain unclear and it is not revealed openly. Several sites are flowing on the internet that contains more details surrounding his demise but none of his family have confirmed any further information. Scroll down this page and keep reading…

Bob Beckwith Cause of Death?

His real name was Robert Beckwith but he was mostly known as Bob Beckwith. He was born on 21 September 1932 in New York City, United States. He was an American firefighter and a member of the New York City Fire Department (FDNY). He was most popular when he stood next to President George W. Bush as president and gave a speech at the ruins of the World Trade Center after the attacks of 11 September 2001. His pictures with the president appeared on the front page of the New York Daily News and the cover of Time magazine. Keep reading to know more…

It is reported that Bob was a retired FDNY firefighter and despite being retired, he didn’t hesitate to join the search for survivors at the time of the 9/11 attacks. Later, a picture of himself was clicked with President Bush with his arm around Bob amidst the rubble became a symbol of strength and solidarity. Now, his death news is heartbreaking news for those who were close to him and many are sharing their condolences for his demise. He passed away on 4 February at the age of 91 years due to melanoma. No details have been shared about his funeral and obituary services. We will update you after getting any other report. Stay linked with dekhnews.com to read more articles.