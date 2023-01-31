Bob Born Death Reason? “Father of Peeps” Candy Inventor Bob Born Passed Away at 98

Here we are sharing a piece of sad and shocking news with you that Ira “Bob” Born has passed away at the age of 98. He was a candy company authoritatively known as the “Father of Peeps” for mechanizing the process to make marshmallow chicks. He is no longer among his close ones and he took his last breath on Sunday. Recently the news has come on the internet and as soon as this news circulated on social networking sites uncounted reactions started hitting the headlines on the internet. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Born was born on 29 September 1924 in New York City. His dad Sam Born was a Russian migrant who had discovered Just Born Inc, a small candy company in 1923. His family later shifted to Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, where Just Born is still based. Bob completed his graduation from Lehigh University with a degree in engineering physics. He joined the United States Navy where he worked as a radar specialist and a lieutenant on a destroyer in the Pacific. Scroll down the page for more information about the news.

Ira "Bob" Born took his last breath on 29 January 2023, Sunday. His passing news has been confirmed by many social networking sites. There is no information about his cause of death as it has been not disclosed yet by his family.

Ira "Bob" Born was a very famous personality and he earned huge respect throughout his entire career. He also came up with the recipe for another famous Just Born candy, Hot Tamales. In 1959 he had become Just Born's president and held the role for more than 30 years. He spent most of his retirement in Florida. He is survived by his family.