Bob Kennedy Cause of Death? Ohio State Stadium Announcer Bob Kennedy Passed Away

A very famous PA announcer Bob Kennedy has passed away. He was an announcer at OSU, Otterbein, and Clippers games. He is no longer among his close ones and he took his last breath on Saturday night.

Bob Kennedy was a very respected person who served for OSU, Otterbein, and Clippers games as a PA announcer. He was a WDLR on-air radio personality for six years. He also worked as a traffic reporter for WSYX for two years. He completed his education at Otterbein University in 1987 and earned a BA degree in Speech Communications. He was famed for his smooth baritone, which flowed into the ears of the hundreds of thousands of scarlet and grey-clad devotees who filled the Horseshoe. So scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Bob Kennedy Cause of Death?

A longtime Ohio State announcer Bob Kennedy is no more among his close ones and he breathed last on 29 April 2023, Saturday when he was 59 years old. His passing news was announced by the Ohio State Department of Athletics. Since his passing news out on the internet many people are broken and they must be curious to know about his death. As per the report, he passed away after an illness. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

As far as we know, Bob was a well-recognized, long-time Ohio State announcer who announced women's hockey, men's and women's volleyball, soccer, swimming, the university's baseball, and hockey. He achieved a huge respect due to his best work and he will be missed by his close ones. Since his passing news went out many people have been shocked as no one thought that he would lose his life at the middle age. Many people have expressed their deep condolences to his family and paid tribute to him on social media platforms.