BOC vs MSC Live Score Dream11 Prediction, Team Boca Juniors vs Monagas SC Copa Libertadores

17 hours ago
by Vandna Chauhan

Here we are sharing a piece of exciting news with you one of the best Copa Libertadores leagues is all set to entertain its fans with two powerful teams. This match is going to be played between Boca Juniors vs Monagas SC. Both teams are very famous as they always give their best for winning the match. Now all the fans are very excited about the match as they know that it will be very amazing and entertaining. Fans must be very curious to know about the match details. Here we have more information about the match and we will share it with you in this article.

BOC vs MSC

Copa Libertadores is coming back to entertain its fans with two outstanding teams. Now all the fans are also ready to face each other in the match as they don’t want to skip any chance to win the match. If anyone wants to see the match then you can book the tickets from the websites. The Copa Libertadores match between Boca Juniors vs Monagas SC at La Bombonera. If we talk about the weather then the weather will be clean and there are no chances of rain. All football match lovers are very keen to know about the match details like a team, date, venue, lineup, and other details of the match. So scroll down to the next page for more information about the match.

Match Details

Team: Boca Juniors (BOC) vs Monagas SC (MSC)
League: Copa Libertadores
Day: Friday
Date:30th June 2023
Time:03:30 AM (IST) – 10:00 PM (GMT)
Venue: La Bombonera

Boca Juniors (BOC) Possible Playing 11:1.Leandro Brey, 2. Frank Fabra, 3. Gonzalo Agustin Sandez, 4. Jorge Nicholas Figal, 5. Bruno Valdez, 6. Guillermo Fernandez, 7. Alan Varela, 8. Juan Ramirez, 9. Martin Payero, 10. Miguel Merentiel, 11. Dario Benedetto

Monagas SC (MSC) Possible Playing 11: 1. Orlando Mosquera, 2. Ivan Anderson, 3. Oscar Gonzalez, 4. Harold Cummings, 5. Ruben Ramirez, 6. Andres Romero, 7. Cristhian Rivas, 8. Edson Castillo, 9. Aldo Quinonez, 10. Edanyilber Navas, 11. Fernando Basante

Match Prediction

As per the lineup of the match, both teams are very famous and they are ready to face each other. This match is going to be played between Boca Juniors vs Monagas SC on 30th June 2023 from 03:30 AM (IST) – 10:00 PM (GMT) at La Bombonera. If we talk about the recent match result the BOC team won 3 matches, draw 1 match, and lost 1 match and the MSC team won 1 match, lost 2 matches, and draw 2 matches. The BOC team has more chances to win the match. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.

