Body Found in Waukegan Harbor Identified As Missing Navy Sailor Explained!

We are feeling hard to share this painful incident which took place in Waukegan, Illinois, USA. It has been reported that the police were searching for missing navy sailor Seamus Gray. A body found near Waukegan Harbor has been identified as Seamus Gray, who disappeared after leaving a bar in Waukegan in the early morning hours of March 18. By this horrifying news, the people are stunned and shocked. Be with us to know more about the information.

It has been reported that Seamus Gray, who was 21 years of age was missing and was last seen leaving the Ibiza Bar on Genessee Street Saturday morning. As per his friends, he was wearing a red jacket and red trousers. The CCTV footage showed that he left the bar at 10.30 pm and again returned to the bar at 1.30 am. As per the reports, the bar people kicked Grey and a group of others and returned them. According to Ibiza Night, Club Seamus Gray was too intoxicated. The CCTV footage also showed that Gray was lying on the floor. The family of the Navy sailor is devasted by the death of the Navy sailor. Scroll down for more info.

Body Found in Waukegan Harbor Identified

The police officials were searching for the boy for the past month and all the efforts were going in vain. On Tuesday, police and the Naval Criminal Investigative Service focused their search on the harbor area after three police dogs showed interest in a spot near Government Pier, the Chicago Tribune reported. Waukegan Fire Department and Gurnee Fire Department divers were searching for him. The dogs were also participating in the search for the missing sailor. The police after receiving some information from ComEd workers went near Waukegan Harbor on Wednesday. The workers found a body in water while performing routine maintenance work close to the Harbor. The workers were shocked to see the lifeless body.

The police officers recovered the body back on the land and when further investigating the body it was identified that it was fitting Seamus Gray’s description. Social media platforms are pouring condolences for the family of the youngster. It is reported that Seamus Gray spoke with Kerry Gray, earlier that night before he went missing. The police are investigating how he reached the harbor. The family is devastated by the loss of a young Navy sailor. Friends are in great shock and shattered by his demise. We also pray for the young boy and send our condolences to the deceased family. Stay tuned…………