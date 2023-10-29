Body of 20-year-old Youth Found Dead at Bihar Congress MLA’s House

Good Day Readers, Today a news has come stating a man was discovered deceased at the residence of a Congress MLA in Bihar, with the police having suspicions that the nephew may be involved in the death. Stay with this article to find out more about this news. The lifeless body of a 24-year-old man was discovered at the residence of Neetu Singh, a Congress MLA in Bihar’s Nawada. Authorities are investigating her nephew’s potential involvement in the murder of the man, who happened to be a distant relative of the legislator.

On Saturday, the police reported the discovery of a 24-year-old man’s body at the residence of Congress MLA Neetu Singh in Bihar’s Nawada district. The victim, Piyush Singh, had a distant familial connection to Neetu Singh. During the incident, Neetu Singh was not present at her Narhat home; she had been in Patna for several days, and no other family members were on the premises at that time, according to Nawada Superintendent of Police (SP) Ambrish Rahul. Upon receiving a report about the body at the MLA’s residence at 4:30 pm, a police team promptly proceeded to the location, as confirmed by the SP. The police team located Piyush Singh’s body within a room assigned to Golu Singh, who happens to be Neetu Singh’s nephew,” as stated by the SP.

Body of 20-year-old Youth Found Dead

Subsequently, forensic experts from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) and canine units were summoned to conduct an inquiry. Golu Singh, in whose room the body was discovered, is the offspring of Suman Singh and Abha Singh, the former district president of Congress and Neetu Singh’s brother-in-law. Given Piyush Singh’s familial ties with the MLA’s family, he and Golu Singh were indeed cousins. Initial investigations suggest that Piyush Singh had visited Golu Singh’s residence at 7 pm on Saturday but never returned home.

It is suspected that Piyush Singh met with foul play during the night. The SP explained that the body had been sent for a post-mortem examination, and the police were actively conducting searches within Neetu Singh’s residence. “Initial indications lead us to suspect Golu Singh. At this point, no arrests have been executed, and the prime suspect is currently evading authorities. The precise timing of the incident will become clearer after the post-mortem examination,” the SP conveyed.