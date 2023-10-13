Bodycam Footage Shows Cops Confronting Florida Man Who Was Living With His Mother’s Decomposing Body

Bodycam footage of a Florida man being confronted by police officers in the presence of his mother’s decomposing body has been widely circulated on the internet. Justin Craver, a 36-year-old man, has been arrested and charged with the wrongful death of his mother Layni Carver. Carver had obtained a restraining order against her son a few weeks before her passing. Continue and be with the article so you can know about all the case information.
On May 5, police arrived at Carver’s Punta Gorda home on Turbak Drive and conducted a welfare check after Carver’s family couldn’t get in touch with her. When police arrived, they found Carver’s son living at the property and asked him if he had seen his mother recently. Justin initially denied knowing where his mother was, but the police noticed a bad smell coming from the house. In the six-minute video, the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office officers go to Carver’s home and knock on the door multiple times. Justin comes out after a few moments and one of the officers asks Justin, “I want to make sure mom isn’t hiding in a closet somewhere or something bad.”
Bodycam Footage Shows Cops Confronting Florida Man
Justin initially refused to let the police in, claiming he didn’t have the keys because he’d locked the door. He relented when the officers assured him they wanted to “check on his mom” and wouldn’t bother him. The video doesn’t show the officer seeing the body decomposing. The officer asked Justin, “Are you trying to say you didn’t know your mom was there?” Justin said, “I smelled her before you even got outside, and you’re trying to tell me she wasn’t there when I know for a fact she was there, so you’re lying,” Justin said. Justin was handcuffed without any struggle and admitted he knew his mom was dead. The officer wrote in the affidavit that her body was beginning to swell, with “matted skin and visible slippage.” Keep reading the entire article. So, read it carefully.
Justin was apprehended on suspicion of withholding information from the medical examiner regarding the death of Carver, as well as engaging in an altercation with a law enforcement officer without provocation. The exact cause of death of Carver has yet to be ascertained, pending the exhumation of the body and the results of the forensic toxicology exam. Justin is being detained in Charlotte County Jail at this time. Stick with our site for the latest news updates.
