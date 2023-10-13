Bodycam Footage Shows Cops Confronting Florida Man Who Was Living With His Mother’s Decomposing Body

On May 5, police arrived at Carver’s Punta Gorda home on Turbak Drive and conducted a welfare check after Carver’s family couldn’t get in touch with her. When police arrived, they found Carver’s son living at the property and asked him if he had seen his mother recently. Justin initially denied knowing where his mother was, but the police noticed a bad smell coming from the house. In the six-minute video, the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office officers go to Carver’s home and knock on the door multiple times. Justin comes out after a few moments and one of the officers asks Justin, “I want to make sure mom isn’t hiding in a closet somewhere or something bad.”

Justin initially refused to let the police in, claiming he didn’t have the keys because he’d locked the door. He relented when the officers assured him they wanted to “check on his mom” and wouldn’t bother him. The video doesn’t show the officer seeing the body decomposing. The officer asked Justin, “Are you trying to say you didn’t know your mom was there?” Justin said, “I smelled her before you even got outside, and you’re trying to tell me she wasn’t there when I know for a fact she was there, so you’re lying,” Justin said. Justin was handcuffed without any struggle and admitted he knew his mom was dead. The officer wrote in the affidavit that her body was beginning to swell, with “matted skin and visible slippage.” Keep reading the entire article. So, read it carefully.