BOG vs ATN Live Score Dream11 Fantasy Football Prediction Bologna vs Atalanta Serie A 2022

The Serie A 2022 league is ready to entertain the viewers. The upcoming cricket match will take place between Bologna vs Atalanta and this match is going to be very interesting and amazing. Because both teams are very famous among the people.

As we already mentioned that both teams’ players are very famous as they always give their best for winning the match. All the fans are enthusiastic about this match as they are also ready to support their favourite team. The Serie A 2022 match between Bologna vs Atalanta will be played on Tuesday at Stadio Renato Dall’Ara (Bologna). If we talk about the weather then the weather will be clean and there are no possibilities of rain. Now all the football lovers are very eager to know about the match details. So let’s take a look at the match details like team, time, date, venue, lineup and other details. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the match.

Match Details

League: Serie A 2022

Team: Bologna (BOG) vs Atalanta (ATN)

Date: 10th January 2023

Day: Tuesday

Time: 01:15 AM (IST) – 07:45 PM (GMT)

Venue: Stadio Renato Dall’Ara (Bologna)

Bologna (BOG) Possible Playing 11: 1. Lukasz Skorupski, 2. Adama Soumaoro, 3. Charalampos Lykogiannis, 4. Jhon Lucumi, 5. Stefan Posch, 6. Nicolas Dominguez, 7. Riccardo Orsolini, 8. Roberto Soriano, 9. Gary Medel, 10. Lewis Ferguson, 11. Marko Arnautovic

Atalanta (ATN) Possible Playing 11: 1. Juan Musso, 2. Rafael Toloi, 3. Giorgio Scalvini, 4. Joakim Maehle, 5. Merih Demiral, 6. Hans Hateboer, 7. Mario Pasalic, 8. Teun Koopmeiners, 9. Ederson dos Santos, 10. Duvan Zapata, 11. Ademola Lookman

Match Prediction

According to the lineup of the match. Both teams are very famous as all the players are very talented and amazing. This match is going to be played between Bologna vs Atalanta on 10th January 2023 from 01:15 AM (IST) – 07:45 PM (GMT) at Renato Dallara. If we talk about both teams' recent match results then the BOG team won 3 matches and lost 2 matches and on the other hand, the ATN team won 1, draw 1 match and lost 3 matches. The BOG team has more chances to win the match.