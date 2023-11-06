Bongi Ntuli Cause of Death? AmaZulu Player Dies After a Short Illness, Family

Bongi Ntuli was a very well-known and famous South African personality. Currently, this name is at the top of the social media headlines and circulating over the internet. The recent viral news is coming that a very South African personality Bongi Ntuli is no more. The sudden passing of Bongi Ntuli left the whole community shocked. Rumors are coming that Bongi Ntuli passed away due to cancer. Recently this news has gone viral on the web and has gained much attention from viewers. People are showing their interest in knowing about Bongi Ntuli and his cause of death. If you want to know this news in detail, go through the page and read the full article. Let’s discuss this in detail.

As per sources, Bongi Ntuli was a well-known South African professional soccer player who played as a striker for AmaZulu. He was born on March 28, 1991, and was 32 years old at the time of his passing. He began his career with Sobantu Shooting Stars in the Vodacom League before moving to the Golden Arrows reserve team. In January 2012, he made his debut for Arrows. His birth name was Bonginkosi Ntuli. He was also a beloved part of the AmaZulu on loan. Read more in the next section.

Bongi Ntuli Cause of Death?

As we know illness and disease are normal nowadays. In this report, we will give you the details of Bongi Ntuli, his career, cause of death, and funeral service. If you are searching for the cause of death of Bongi Ntuli let us tell you that Bongi Ntuli was battling with cancer. There are many social media sources, which are claim that his death is linked to cancer. The South African player Bongi Ntuli died from cancer. He took his last breath in Pietermaritzburg. The player died on November 5, 2023. He was only 32 years old at the time of his passing. Scroll down the page.

Meanwhile, it has not revealed what type of cancer has suffered. The heartbreaking news was confirmed by the football club. The post claims that he was only 32 years old. He played for 6 seasons. The player Bongi Ntuli was known for his hard work and dedication. The passing news of Bongi Ntuli left the whole community shocked. The player Bongi Ntuli battled with an aggressive form of cancer. Many people paid tribute to the late Bongi Ntuli. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of Bongi Ntuli. His legacy will continue. May his soul rest in peace. Keep following Dekh News for more viral news.