Borger Crash: Texas DPS: Two Killed in Monday Morning Car Accident CCTV Footage

In a Monday morning crash near Borger, two people lost their life. It is sad to share that two people were killed in this tragic crash. The crash occurred near Borger. Currently, this news is at the top of social media headlines. People are searching for this news in huge quantities. Texas DPS officials are investigating the case. This news is widely shared on various social media platforms. The police department also shared the identification of the victims who were killed in this serious crash. This news is making huge controversy on the internet. If you want to know more about this news so continue with this page till the end and read the full article.

According to the sources, two people lost their life in a serious crash near Borger. As per reports, Two people were killed and two were seriously injured in a head-on crash that state troopers say was caused by a driver attempting to pass a truck in a no-passing zone Thursday afternoon in Lamb County. Now, people want to know the names of the people who died in this crash. As we know the number of crashes is increasing day by day.

If you are searching for the identification of the victims so let us tell you that a 21-year-old woman lost her life in this crash. Her name was Sheridan Mercer. She was on a 2013 Hyundai Elantra. She was going in her vehicle toward Texas State Highway 136. The accident occurred around 3:15 a.m. Whereas, another one was Orlando Bustos of Borger. He was driving the A 2013 Kia Optima. He also lost his life in this crash. He was going east on the highway. Both cars collided head to head. As we know several crashes have happened due to the high speed of the vehicle.

According to the police reports, both victims was not wearing a seat belt during the crash which caused their death. Other factors contributing to the crash were not immediately clear as the investigation is ongoing. Further, two people were also injured in this crash. They were passengers in a 2017 Cadillac LL driven by Teresa Ledesma Gonzalez, 52 of Springlake, who was taken to University Medical Center with serious injuries. Still, the investigation is ongoing. The injured people were admitted to the near hospital. The vehicles crested the hill simultaneously and collided. If we get any other information regarding this news we will update you on the same site.