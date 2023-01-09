Borislav Devic Death Reason? Serbian Olympic Marathoner Passed Away at 59, Family

It is very hard to announce that the Serbian Olympic Marathoner Borislav Devic passed away recently when he was 59 years old. He is no longer among his close ones and he took his last breath on Sunday. Recently the news has come on the internet and this news went viral on social networking sites. His close ones are very saddened by his sudden death. Currently, the whole social media has been mourning his death on social media platforms. Now many are very curious to know about his cause of death. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Borislav Devic was a Serbian track athlete and marathoner who specialized in different disciplines in middle-distance and long-distance ethnicities. He represented Yugoslavia at the 1996 Summer Olympics. Devic was born in Gornje Biljan, a small village in Ravni Kotari. Even though Devi was of Serbian origin, all of his actions in international competition happened before the adoption of the Constitution of Serbia and Montenegro. He is a very talented and amazing person who earned huge respect due to his best work. Scroll down the page for more information about the news.

Borislav Devic Death Reason?

According to the report, a very well-known athlete Borislav Dević passed away recently at the age of 59. He had taken his last breath on 8 January 2023, Sunday. Since Borislav Dević’s passing news went out many people are very shocked by his sudden death and currently, many people are very curious to know about his cause of death. Borislav Dević died after that long and vicious illness. Since his passing news went viral his close ones are very saddened by his sudden death. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

Devic depicted Yugoslavia at the 1996 Summer Olympics. His name on some results lists is occasionally cited as "Borisov". Growing up in Kninska Krajina, he first specialised in the 1500 meters. In 1887 he participated in Summer Universiade in Zagreb. He was one of the best people who was a member of Zadar, Sarajevo, Crvena Zvezda and Sokol from Vrbas.