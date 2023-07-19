BOTF vs PAT Live Score Dream11 Prediction, Lineup Botafogo vs Patronato Copa Sudamericana

Hello all the football lovers, here we are going to share the exciting and big news with you that one of the best and most amazing Copa Sudamericana leagues is all set to entertain its fans. It is a highly anticipated match and this match is going to be played between Botafogo vs Patronato. Both teams are very powerful and they always give their best for winning the match. Now all the fans are super excited about the match as it will be more entertaining and interesting. Here we have more information about the BOTF vs PAT match and we will share it with you in this article.

Match Details

League: Copa Sudamericana

Team: Botafogo (BOTE) vs Patronato (PAT)

Date:20th July 2023

Day: Thursday

Time:03:30 AM (IST) – 10:00 PM (GMT)

Venue: Olympic Stadium

Botafogo (BOTE) Possible Playing 11:1.Lucas Perri, 2. Victor Cuesta, 3. Rafael Pereira da Silva, 4. Hugo Goncalves Ferreira Neto, 5. Adryelson Lima Silva, 6. Luis Henrique, 7. Danilo Neves, 8. Junior Santos, 9. Carlos Eduardo, 10. Gustavo Sauerbeck, 11. Carlos Alberto

Patronato (PAT) Possible Playing 11:1.Matias Budino, 2. Joel Ghirardello, 3. Fabio Vazquez, 4. Lautaro Geminiani, 5. Sergio Ojeda, 6. Nicolas Domingo, 7. Damian Arce, 8. Juan Pablo Barinaga, 9. Valentin Pereyra, 10. Ignacio Russo, 11. Sebastian Malimberni

Match Prediction

As per the lineup of the match, both team's players have amazing and talented and they are ready to move their best for winning the match. Both teams will be played between Botafogo vs Patronato on 20th July 2023 from 03:30 AM (IST) – 10:00 PM (GMT) at Olympic Stadium. Now all the fans are very curious to know about the recent match result then Botafogo team has the upper hand over the Patronato team and it has more chances to win the match.