BOU vs LIV Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Bournemouth vs Liverpool English League Cup

It is coming forward that the next football match in the English League Cup. This match is fixed to be played between two teams: Bournemouth (BOU) and another team is Liverpool (LIV). Both teams contain a massive amount of fans who are expressing thier excitement to watch and enjoy it. This match is going to take place at Vitality Stadium. This upcoming football match is fully set to begin at 01:15 a.m. on Thursday 2 November 2023. Many are very excited to watch this match and curious to know about this football match, so here we shared the complete information about this football match such as reports, previous gameplays, teams, team players, and more in this article.

This league began recently and gathered a lot of attention from the audience and viewers. It is said that Bournemouth and Liverpool are going to play their first head-to-head match in this tournament and it will be a banging match. If we talk about the points table, the exact details of the points table and both team’s scores are unavailable. This league was begun recently and currently, the points table is not available. Both of the teams carry strong and active players who will give thier best and it makes this match more interesting.

BOU vs LIV (Bournemouth vs Liverpool) Match Details

Match: Bournemouth vs Liverpool (BOU vs LIV)

Tournament: English League Cup

Date: Thursday, 2nd November 2023

Time: 01:15 AM (IST) – 07:45 PM (GMT)

BOU vs LIV Venue: Vitality Stadium

BOU vs LIV (Bournemouth vs Liverpool) Starting 11

Bournemouth (BOU) Possible Starting 11 1.Neto, 2. Marcos Senesi, 3. Illia Zabarnyi, 4. Milos Kerkez, 5. Maximillian Aarons, 6. Lewis Cook, 7. Philip Billing, 8. Ryan Christie, 9. Marcus Tavernier, 10. Dominic Solanke, 11. Justin Kluivert

Liverpool (LIV) Possible Starting 11 1.Alisson Becker, 2. Virgil van Dijk, 3. Trent Alexander-Arnold, 4. Konstantinos Tsimikas, 5. Ibrahima Konate, 6. Alexis Mac Allister, 7. Dominik Szoboszlai, 8. Ryan Gravenberch, 9. Diogo Jota, 10. Mohamed Salah, 11. Darwin Nunez

This amazing football match will be broadcast live on Fancode. Lots of fans are excited to watch or enjoy this football match and it is determined that this match will be most liked and fully enjoyed by the fans or viewers. There is no chance of rain on the match day weather is candid and beautiful on the match day which makes the match more interesting. There is no player who is suffering from any major or minor injury and everyone will give thier best in this upcoming match. Stay tuned to dekhnews.com to get more articles.