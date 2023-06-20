Boy, 12, dies After Collapsing at School Leaving Family Suffering in ‘Unimaginable Pain’

Recently a shocking incident has come on the internet that 12 years old boy has passed away. He was a beloved person who is no longer among his close ones and breathed last on Friday afternoon. As per the report, the 12 years old boy has been identified as Joshua Lloyd. Recently the news has come on the internet as soon as it circulated on social media platforms uncounted reactions started hitting the headlines. Now many people are searching for this news on the internet as they are very curious to know about Joshua Lloyd and how did he die. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Joshua Lloyd was a lovely young man and an excellent student. He was a delightful and kind boy who was famous with his peers and the staff, with a fabulous future ahead. He loved to spend his time with his family and friends. He was a beloved member of the family. He was a very talented student and sweet person and he will be always missed by her family, friends, and those who knew him. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Boy, 12, dies After Collapsing at School Leaving

Joshua Lloyd is no more among his close ones and he took his last breath on Friday afternoon, 12 June 2023. His passing news has been confirmed by his family. Since his unexpected passing news has come on the internet lots of people are very broken and now people will be very curious to know about the cause of his death. As per the report, he was discovered in critical condition at Telford Langley School bystanders desperately tried to revive him. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

After that, he was taken to the Princess Royal Hospital but, despite the efforts of paramedics passed away shortly afterwards. Reportedly, police have been not treating his death as suspicious and informed ambulance crews that responded to a “medical emergency”.It is very painful news for his family as they lost their beloved member of the family. No one thought that he would lose his life at a young age. Since his passing news went out many people have expressed their profound condolences to his family and paid tribute to him on the social media platforms. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.